Tipsheet

Confirmed: The FBI Is Investigating Anti-Trump New York AG Letitia James

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

It’s so good. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who vowed to take down Donald Trump, is now whining that the Justice Department is targeting her over the legal actions her office is taking against the president. No, lady, you might have broken the law regarding aspects of your mortgage. This investigation is now confirmed; subpoenas were issued this week (via WaPo):

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into real estate transactions involving New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to a person familiar with the case — the first known criminal probe of a law enforcement official who took action against President Donald Trump.

A grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia has issued subpoenas over a mortgage application in which James attested that she intended to make a single-family home in Norfolk her primary residence, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. James’s signature appears at the bottom of a two-page document granting power of attorney to her niece, Shamice Thompson-Hairston, to execute the purchase, according to records obtained by The Washington Post.

James has joined other Democratic state attorneys general to file multiple lawsuits against both Trump administrations, halting some of the president’s key initiatives. She also sued Trump and the Trump Organization over allegations of faulty business practices, winning a massive judgment last year that totaled in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Trump is appealing. 

The probe of James’s real estate dealings follows a criminal referral that William J. Pulte, Trump’s appointee as director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month. It alleges that James “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms.”

No one is above the law, Ms. James. That includes you. FAFO.  

Happy hunting, FBI. 

