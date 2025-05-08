Here Are Some of Trump's Best 'From the Top Rope' Moments With the Fake News Media

Defiant L's is one of my favorite Twitter accounts. It’s a liberal hypocrisy watch in real time; it’s terrific. It’s an endless stream of liberals posting one thing and then completely eating themselves with a contradictory tweet, which is likely a reaction to anything President Donald Trump does.

This thread was different: it was the top eight moments where the president owned the liberal media. The smackdowns of then-CNN’s Jim Acosta are in there. CNN is Trump’s favorite punching bag, but also the president’s graceful slap downs, like when he said he knew ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos regretted donating to the Clinton Foundation. Trump throwing ABC News’ Terry Moran like a ragdoll over the Abrego Garcia case made this cut.

It's some tremendous morning entertainment for y’all.

💣Top 8 LEGENDARY Trump vs. Reporters Moments



🧵A thread.



1. pic.twitter.com/Fj0Kdqc6r6 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 7, 2025

It's annoying, but with every bout, the president is and has done damage to the credibility of this industry that is beyond dead-set on destroying him. All they've done is ushered him into the presidency again, a brutal reminder that the legacy press is dying, its product is garbage, and its influence is coming to an end. There have been too many lies, blown stories, and no accountability in the aftermath.