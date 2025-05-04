JD Vance Absolutely Wrecked an Anti-Trump Commentator Over This Trump White House Post

Are they upset about this because we know liberals hate religion? If there is one person or thing that the Left hates more than Donald Trump or Elon Musk, it’s the Catholic Church. A funny post from the Trump White House showed the president as the next Bishop of Rome. Cafeteria Catholics, atheists, and other heathens, all afflicted with Trump derangement syndrome, took to social media to voice their faux outrage.

Anti-Trump commentator Bill Kristol poked Vice President JD Vance over the post.

“Hey, [VP] Vance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” Kristol tweeted.

As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen. https://t.co/2WQPsofVIH — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 3, 2025

Vance responded and drove over Kristol with a tank:

As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen.

Kristol was one of the leading voices supporting the Iraq War when neoconservatives dominated the foreign policy thinking of the GOP, which led to a $1 trillion disaster in Iraq, a brutalization of the GOP in the 2006 midterms, and a humbling moment that exposed the limits of American power vis-à-vis importing the American Revolution into the Middle East.

Other reactions were either laughably inauthentic, eye-roll-worthy, or outright hypocritical.

This is a photograph of deep unrelenting perversion. https://t.co/xtFtgSZnpT — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 3, 2025

This is a brain scan showing severe damage. https://t.co/xtFtgSYPAl — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 3, 2025

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the Last Supper skit at the Olympics mocks Christ Himself.



The Pope isn’t Christ.



Hope this helps. https://t.co/T0g8kYRswg pic.twitter.com/SlMMGbvIjF — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 3, 2025

Newsweek labeled Obama "The Second Coming," and we were bombarded with magazine covers from New Yorker to Rolling Stone of Obama with an angelic, holy Halo.



The Trump pope photo was dumb, but buddy, don't even begin to go down this road. https://t.co/e49V7i1ULm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2025

Liberal America and the media called Obama the Second Coming. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mocked the sacrament of communion.

Spare us the lectures, libs. You don’t know what you’re talking about.