Tipsheet

JD Vance Absolutely Wrecked an Anti-Trump Commentator Over This Trump White House Post

Matt Vespa
May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Are they upset about this because we know liberals hate religion? If there is one person or thing that the Left hates more than Donald Trump or Elon Musk, it’s the Catholic Church. A funny post from the Trump White House showed the president as the next Bishop of Rome. Cafeteria Catholics, atheists, and other heathens, all afflicted with Trump derangement syndrome, took to social media to voice their faux outrage. 

Anti-Trump commentator Bill Kristol poked Vice President JD Vance over the post.

“Hey, [VP] Vance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?” Kristol tweeted. 

Vance responded and drove over Kristol with a tank: 

As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen. 

Kristol was one of the leading voices supporting the Iraq War when neoconservatives dominated the foreign policy thinking of the GOP, which led to a $1 trillion disaster in Iraq, a brutalization of the GOP in the 2006 midterms, and a humbling moment that exposed the limits of American power vis-à-vis importing the American Revolution into the Middle East. 

Other reactions were either laughably inauthentic, eye-roll-worthy, or outright hypocritical. 

Liberal America and the media called Obama the Second Coming. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mocked the sacrament of communion. 

Spare us the lectures, libs. You don’t know what you’re talking about.

