House GOP Reps Mock Dems for Being Totally Lost and Adrift

House Reps. Sheri Biggs (R-SC), Pat Harrigan (R-NC), and August Pfluger (R-TX) discussed numerous issues on the Republican Study Committee podcast, “Right to the Point,” where President Trump’s first 100 days were discussed, but also the Democratic Party’s burgeoning insanity when it comes to immigration. It’s almost unfathomable that this party had members like the late Barbara Jordan, who had immigration measures that, while reasonable, would be viewed as anathema to today’s progressive base. Bill Clinton would be labeled MAGA on immigration.

All three agreed that Trump is working to keep his promises to the American people, especially regarding the border. The trio were aghast at how dense the Democrats have become to sell the position that a wife-beating, MS-13 gangbanger who was deported should be re-imported back to the country. No, the Supreme Court did not order Trump to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the “Maryland Man” in question, and no, district courts cannot compel the executive branch on foreign policy matters. He’s not coming back, but Democrats spent taxpayer dollars on these Club Med trips to El Salvador to meet with Garcia over margaritas.

“As a psych mental health practitioner, you know, I've tried to analyze them, to try to even understand where they're coming from, and it makes no sense,” said Rep. Biggs. “As a mother, I can't understand or even as a parent, I can't understand their thought process by wanting those people around our families and in our states and in our country. It's ridiculous.”

“They've doubled down on insanity, is what they've done,” said Rep. Pfluger

“The Democrats have no idea who they are. They have no idea what they stand for, and they do not know what the people that they serve actually want. President Trump does, and we all do too here in Congress,” added Congressman Harrigan.

Biggs hoped that this obscene and misguided bravado from Democrats would induce voters in these Democratic districts to make a change, but I doubt it. The folks going down there are in D+800 districts. They can afford to be clowns.

“This act of insanity, to fly down and be considered some sort of freedom fighter for liberating an illegal alien, is just unbelievable,” added Pfluger.

Even Hispanic voters aren't happy with this Garcia stuff:

🚨BLOWBACK: Hispanic caller tells Mark Halperin she’s "disgusted" with Democrats fighting for Abrego-Garcia:



"I am a legal citizen, and I am disgusted. I am so angry with liberals going out of the country for this guy."



"I don't understand what they're trying to say to the… pic.twitter.com/wQVTmVBSlz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

And to boot, we have judges helping illegal aliens escape federal agents. Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan was busted for helping an illegal escape ICE agents when he was at an arraignment hearing over domestic abuse. The state Supreme Court has suspended her. In Massachusetts, a state notorious for ignoring ICE detainers and releasing illegal alien child rapists and abusers back onto the street, one of their judges, Shelley Joseph, got busted for helping a twice-deported illegal alien escape federal immigration officers in 2018.

A Massachusetts judge is facing a public hearing for allegedly helping a twice-deported illegal alien run from ICE by letting him out the back door in 2018.



Judge Shelley Joseph was initially charged with obstruction by a Trump-appointed US Attorney, but the charges were… pic.twitter.com/KlGKirL6ci — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 30, 2025

No one is above the law—remember that phrase?

The rest of the podcast can be found here: