New Study Reveals This Disturbing Fact About Medication Abortions
Is Axios for Real With This Piece on Columbus Day?
Red Flags: Tariffs, Economy Sink Trump Approval Across Multiple Polls
House Democrat Reveals He's Not Running for Reelection
Illinois Governor Declares, 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment of Peace'
Homan Responds to Claims That a 2-Year-Old American Was Deported to Honduras
The Final Minute Segment on '60 Minutes' Was Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 28, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Oh, shut the $%^& up, guys. I don’t watch CBS 60 Minutes religiously, but this final rant by Scott Pelley was both entertaining and, once again, showed why the media is so often hated, mocked, and disregarded.

No one likes you, people. If they did, millions wouldn’t be getting their news from other sources. Years of lying, hysterics, and overt bias have led to new streams of information that the media cannot control nor compete with—we’re entering a glorious era where these legacy types are powerless, irrelevant, and ignored. In doing so, the message of the Democratic Party is thrown into the waste basket.

The network got into hot water when they edited an interview with Kamala Harris in the waning weeks of the 2024 election. It was clear that they had edited it to make the then-vice president seem less impaired, but they got caught. Donald Trump sued them, and this legal stuff isn’t good when mergers are being discussed. That other corporate partner is Paramount. 

The Trump administration needed to sign off on the deal, so the longtime producer of the program, Bill Owens, decided to take responsibility and resign. It led to Pelley throwing a tantrum, claiming that for generations, this program has been dedicated to accurate journalism. My man, you got busted shoveling out a heavily edited interview with Harris. And even with all the surgery, she still came off sounding like an idiot.   

I’m sorry; we’re supposed to feel bad that someone is monitoring your content, and it’s not the first time 60 Minutes has been accused of disseminating fake news. Dan Rather and Mr. Killian in 2004 was a devastating blow, where fake documents about George W. Bush’s Texas Air National Guard service were exposed. This move was a long time coming, and Mr. Owens can have a nice retirement. I fail to see where we should feel bad for anyone. If anything, this rant makes me want to chuck more rocks at these people.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

