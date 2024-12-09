WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Doubles Down on Celebrating Healthcare CEO's Murder

She’s no longer bound by the chains of The Washington Post, which is why Taylor Lorenz is taking such an obtuse take on the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down by a masked assassin with a suppressed firearm on December 4 around 6:45 AM. The killer murdered Thompson outside of the New York Hilton Midtown, hopped on a bike, and reportedly took a bus back to Atlanta. He’s gone, but many questions remain. No doubt, there are a plethora of debates that can occur regarding American healthcare. It’s an issue that Democrats held a decisive advantage over Republicans on policy, but now they’re losing the plot here.

Taylor Lorenz confronted for stating that people 'want executives dead' after the murder of the United Healthcare CEO:

TMZ: "You said 'People wonder why we want these executives dead'"

Taylor Lorenz: "I'm with the people. It is natural to wish that the people who run those… pic.twitter.com/sd5shYgol1 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 7, 2024

The Left remains too online. Lorenz says she’s with the people wanting to see these executives dead, adding it’s “natural” to wish these corporate officers who run this system suffer a fate like that of a loved one who was denied care. She keeps using “we”—I don’t know whom she’s referring to; I only see unhinged leftists and trolls celebrating Thompson’s death. Again, it's odd seeing this as corporate America is the Left’s biggest ally.

Eric Abbenante, who clipped the Lorenz interview with TMZ, added, “I love that the left is taking this 'eat the rich' stance on healthcare because now they cannot clutch their pearls about holding [Anthony] Fauci accountable.”

You can still have a massive policy debate without defending the actions of a murderer. It’s not like this is a new discussion—you could have easily left out Thompson’s death, but I get Lorenz is addicted to attention.