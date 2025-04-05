Barack Obama Said What Now at a Recent College Event
Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals What's Really Damning About All These New Books About Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 05, 2025 1:30 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

We have a flurry of new books about the 2024 election and Joe Biden. It’s nothing new—it’s bread and butter season for some journalists who got sources who were ‘in the know’ on these matters. That’s not a knock; some of the nuggets are wild. Yet, the one retcon that’s going around is that it was an open secret that Democrats knew Joe Biden was mentally cooked. Yes and no.

Democrats were preparing for Joe Biden to die in office. And if this was the case, why didn’t anyone do anything about it? Mark Halperin, an ex-MSNBC analyst, had the line that shreds the revisionist history of the Democrats on this subject regarding that ‘we all knew’ angle. So did the rest of the country. You didn’t need a tell-all book, Halperin argued. All you needed was a C-SPAN subscription to see that Joe Biden’s mental faculties had degraded immensely. 

What he found interesting was how both Barack Obama and Joe Biden felt that Kamala Harris couldn’t win—a half-brain-dead Joe knew Kamala was a loser. The problem was that no one else wanted to run, and Joe stayed on the ticket every day, the stronger Kamala got regarding Democrats viewing her as a successor. We know Obama wanted an open primary, not a coronation. At this stage in the game, no one wanted to be tied to this sinking ship.  

