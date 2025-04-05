Ex-MSNBC Host Reveals What's Really Damning About All These New Books About Biden

We have a flurry of new books about the 2024 election and Joe Biden. It’s nothing new—it’s bread and butter season for some journalists who got sources who were ‘in the know’ on these matters. That’s not a knock; some of the nuggets are wild. Yet, the one retcon that’s going around is that it was an open secret that Democrats knew Joe Biden was mentally cooked. Yes and no.

Biden voters are feeling betrayed, the more they learn:

Ashley Allison: "I worked for Joe Biden, if the people around him knew that he was not capable, it is unacceptable that they allowed him to go on that stage.

I deserve better as a voter, not even as a Democrat, as a voter… pic.twitter.com/mf9fqJoJU1 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 4, 2025

Democrats were preparing for Joe Biden to die in office. And if this was the case, why didn’t anyone do anything about it? Mark Halperin, an ex-MSNBC analyst, had the line that shreds the revisionist history of the Democrats on this subject regarding that ‘we all knew’ angle. So did the rest of the country. You didn’t need a tell-all book, Halperin argued. All you needed was a C-SPAN subscription to see that Joe Biden’s mental faculties had degraded immensely.

WATCH: Fox News panelist @MarkHalperin: “You didn’t need investigative reporting or books to know Joe Biden had substantial mental decline. You just needed a C-SPAN subscription.”



“The thing that’s new in these books is that Joe Biden, despite his mental decline, agreed with… pic.twitter.com/lbnm8sJRc9 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 4, 2025

What he found interesting was how both Barack Obama and Joe Biden felt that Kamala Harris couldn’t win—a half-brain-dead Joe knew Kamala was a loser. The problem was that no one else wanted to run, and Joe stayed on the ticket every day, the stronger Kamala got regarding Democrats viewing her as a successor. We know Obama wanted an open primary, not a coronation. At this stage in the game, no one wanted to be tied to this sinking ship.