Why Elon Musk Called This Chuck Schumer Clip 'Pure Gold'

Matt Vespa
April 04, 2025
What do we have here: Chuck Schumer wanting to tighten up security measures on Social Security to root out fraud and disincentivize illegal immigration since, according to the New York liberal, these are the programs that encourage people to come here illegally. Then-Congressman Schumer said it was “the number one reason” illegals flood the country, to defraud and abuse our entitlement programs. This clip was making the rounds yesterday, which caught the attention of Elon Musk, who noted it was “pure gold,” while adding that 1996 Chuck Schumer was the right model. At the time, Rep. Schumer sounded very much in support of the actions that the current Department of Government Efficiency is doing right now: 

It goes beyond Schumer’s comments about this amendment. Many Democrats, some of whom are still the party's faces, were very supportive of tariffs. Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, would you like to step inside the time machine back to 1996 and 2008, respectively? 

Ah, yes: 

When the Democrats do it, it’s good. When the Republicans do it, it’s bad. 

We’ve seen this game. We’re tired of this game. You people lost the election, now please shut your face and allow us to stop the pillaging of our working and middle classes.

