Why Elon Musk Called This Chuck Schumer Clip 'Pure Gold'

What do we have here: Chuck Schumer wanting to tighten up security measures on Social Security to root out fraud and disincentivize illegal immigration since, according to the New York liberal, these are the programs that encourage people to come here illegally. Then-Congressman Schumer said it was “the number one reason” illegals flood the country, to defraud and abuse our entitlement programs. This clip was making the rounds yesterday, which caught the attention of Elon Musk, who noted it was “pure gold,” while adding that 1996 Chuck Schumer was the right model. At the time, Rep. Schumer sounded very much in support of the actions that the current Department of Government Efficiency is doing right now:

Advertisement

🚨1996: Chuck Schumer explains “the number one reason" illegals come to the US is so they can defraud programs like Social Security — and wants to stop it.



Chuck sounding very DOGE!



“This is an anti-fraud amendment. All over where we go, people say, why can't you stop illegal… pic.twitter.com/k9fBSb0RD9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

This is pure gold 😂



The 1996 model Schumer is right! https://t.co/4mOmA54VX8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2025

It goes beyond Schumer’s comments about this amendment. Many Democrats, some of whom are still the party's faces, were very supportive of tariffs. Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, would you like to step inside the time machine back to 1996 and 2008, respectively?

Bernie Sanders WANTED TARIFFS in 2008



Bernie Sanders said not having Tariffs in America means all our manufacturing goes overseas and it’s the same thing as giving corporations the “freedom to throw American workers out on the street”



What changed?!?pic.twitter.com/lCYHgL2cW8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 3, 2025

Incredible clip from 1996. Nancy Pelosi on tariffs and the trade deficit with China.



"On this day, your member of Congress could have drawn the line to say to the President of the United States, do something about this US-China trade relationship that is a job loser for the… pic.twitter.com/DFlQ9wWSKh — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 3, 2025

Ah, yes:

I am so confused because here is Janet Yellen telling you last year that when Joe Biden put tariffs on retail goods, consumers would never see a price increase? pic.twitter.com/aIm3lFOiaa — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 3, 2025

When the Democrats do it, it’s good. When the Republicans do it, it’s bad.

We’ve seen this game. We’re tired of this game. You people lost the election, now please shut your face and allow us to stop the pillaging of our working and middle classes.