Colorado Capitol Building Removes 'Distorted' Trump Portrait

President Donald Trump put Colorado on blast following a portrait of him that he found unflattering, if not an act of sabotage. He blamed Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for this disastrous display inside the state capitol’s President's Gallery. The good news is that the state is taking down the painting (via NY Post):

A portrait of President Trump hanging at the Colorado state Capitol will be taken down after Trump claimed it was “purposefully distorted,” state officials said Monday.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the state Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump wrote.

The portraits are not the purview of the Colorado governor’s office, but the Colorado Building Advisory Committee.

Boardman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. She previously told The Denver Post that it was important her depictions of both Obama and Trump looked “apolitical.”

Trump’s comments had prompted a steady stream of visitors to pose for photos with the painting before the announcement that it would be taken down.