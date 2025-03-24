VIP
The Fall of Consequences
If Alec Baldwin Is Having Discussions Like This, I'd Hope Someone Would Call Child Protective Services

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2025 2:45 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

I will make this brief: I don’t watch the show. I’m appalled that a production company spent resources on it. And Alec Baldwin still shot and killed a woman. The Baldwins, which airs on TLC, features the beleaguered actor and his fake Spanish wife coming off the shooting incident on his film Rust and raising their children.

I couldn’t care less, folks. There is a clip of Hilaria emasculating the actor in front of the cameras, with some folks saying we should feel bad for Alec—hell no. This man got away from charges that none of us would’ve escaped. He deserves no sympathy. Yet, if he’s having these conversations—talking about Hilaria’s former boyfriend’s genitals—I’d want to get shot, to be honest: 

The good news is that everyone, even lefty outlets, is trashing the show. These people are just shameless. They're not the victims here.

