If Alec Baldwin Is Having Discussions Like This, I'd Hope Someone Would Call Child Protective Services

I will make this brief: I don’t watch the show. I’m appalled that a production company spent resources on it. And Alec Baldwin still shot and killed a woman. The Baldwins, which airs on TLC, features the beleaguered actor and his fake Spanish wife coming off the shooting incident on his film Rust and raising their children.

I knew Alec Baldwin’s wife had to be awful when she pretended to have a Spanish accent and changed her name, but my god, what a total bitch. pic.twitter.com/3WPepEkYHX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 19, 2025

I couldn’t care less, folks. There is a clip of Hilaria emasculating the actor in front of the cameras, with some folks saying we should feel bad for Alec—hell no. This man got away from charges that none of us would’ve escaped. He deserves no sympathy. Yet, if he’s having these conversations—talking about Hilaria’s former boyfriend’s genitals—I’d want to get shot, to be honest:

Alec Baldwin tells a story about how he saw his wife’s ex-boyfriend’s “baseball bat” sized junk hanging between his legs.



“He turns around with his personality hanging, I'm like, oh, oh, oh, okay. He had like a clarinet hanging from his pants.”



This guy’s life has turned into… pic.twitter.com/Bj9Q2OX1rw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025

The good news is that everyone, even lefty outlets, is trashing the show. These people are just shameless. They're not the victims here.