Tipsheet

This Detail About a Top Dem Influencer Raised Some Eyebrows for a Second

Matt Vespa
March 22, 2025
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Harry Sisson likely had a rough week. It was probably the worst week of his professional life. There’s some stuff happening regarding some Snapchats, which we will not get into here because there are many allegations. We’ll reanalyze once confirmation trickles up the pipeline. The memes have been gold, but for now, let’s focus on something that we can all laugh about, and that’s how the Democratic Party used this kid to mobilize their armies of illiberal dregs, and he can’t even vote here. That's what The Free Press initially posted (via The Free Press) [emphasis mine]:

It’s been a tumultuous week for 23-year-old Harry Sisson. The DNC’s favorite Gen-Z influencer came to mainstream prominence for his adoration of ailing President Biden, who Sisson called “an amazing man and amazing leader.” He brushed off concerns about the president’s mental decline as being manufactured and not a real issue. 

As a Singapore-born Irish immigrant, Sisson cannot even vote in American elections, but somehow, he became one of the Dems’ most high-profile young defenders. Last year, he gained nearly 2 million followers on TikTok, appeared on cable TV news, and was profiled in The New York Times. He stood out because many online men his age are moving decidedly to the right; he’s no left-wing Rogan, but at least he’s something. 

You could see how this left some people stunned. I mean, what the hell is this:

As it turns out, it was an error, but whoa, mama, if it were true.

This guy is still routinely mocked for his cringy videos and posts, some of which are laughably hypocritical. So, you could imagine the reactions for that brief window when it looked as if Mr. Sisson committed voter fraud

