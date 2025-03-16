Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem...
GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting...
Why This Elitist Dinner Party Didn't Toast the President for the First Time...
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats
Dispelling The Myths
Institutional Rot
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 259: Biblical Archaeology - Evidence for God’s...
No Cap: Capping Credit Card Interest Rates is Crap
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination
Barry and Joe
Trump Delivers Unwanted 'Help' to Our Friends
Nine Days in March
Biden’s AI Diffusion Rule Will Undermine Trump’s Vision for American Dominance in AI...
Killing Christians in Syria
Tipsheet

One Dem Senator Knew They Were Cooked During the Spending Bill Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has had enough of his party’s addiction to going viral on social media. It doesn’t do anything, and most attempts are cringe to the max. The recent failed attempt to shut down the government because Donald Trump is president has fractured the Democratic Party. The Pennsylvania liberal was blunt and to the point—they never had any leverage. It was a knife fight, and his party came armed with a casserole:

Advertisement

The CR fight is soaked in irony: They thought the GOP’s chaos would be the predominant narrative on the Hill. Nope. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caving on the spending bill led to an all-out revolt against him, with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urging her Senate colleagues to ignore their leader. 

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had a brutal presser which only exacerbated the notion that congressional Democrats were engulfed by chaos. Schumer voted against cloture on the first vote but caved in less than 36 hours for the second. Republicans needed eight Democrats to defect to advance the House’s continuing resolution, which would fund the government for at least six months. It gives them plenty of time to get the budget reconciliation package through. 

Recommended

Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Until then, Democrats are now angry at Trump and Schumer, and they still have nothing vis-à-vis trying to stop the MAGA agenda.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
GOP Rep: I Will Push to Impeach Judge Who Stopped Trump From Deporting Venezuelan Gangs Matt Vespa
Why This Elitist Dinner Party Didn't Toast the President for the First Time in Its 140-Year History Matt Vespa
The Absolute Evil Hypocrisy of the Democrats Derek Hunter
Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination Sarah Arnold
What a Judge Just Ordered Trump to Do Is Beyond Ridiculous Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem Colleagues Matt Vespa
Advertisement