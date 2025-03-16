One Dem Senator Knew They Were Cooked During the Spending Bill Fight

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has had enough of his party’s addiction to going viral on social media. It doesn’t do anything, and most attempts are cringe to the max. The recent failed attempt to shut down the government because Donald Trump is president has fractured the Democratic Party. The Pennsylvania liberal was blunt and to the point—they never had any leverage. It was a knife fight, and his party came armed with a casserole:

WATCH: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) blasts his own party and says Democrats never had leverage in budget battle:



“What leverage do we have? Democrats keep showing up at every knife fight with a casserole. You know, and they have these cheesy paddle and their ‘pick-your-fighter’… pic.twitter.com/1Vi3o5sV1M — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 15, 2025

The CR fight is soaked in irony: They thought the GOP’s chaos would be the predominant narrative on the Hill. Nope. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caving on the spending bill led to an all-out revolt against him, with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urging her Senate colleagues to ignore their leader.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had a brutal presser which only exacerbated the notion that congressional Democrats were engulfed by chaos. Schumer voted against cloture on the first vote but caved in less than 36 hours for the second. Republicans needed eight Democrats to defect to advance the House’s continuing resolution, which would fund the government for at least six months. It gives them plenty of time to get the budget reconciliation package through.

Until then, Democrats are now angry at Trump and Schumer, and they still have nothing vis-à-vis trying to stop the MAGA agenda.

