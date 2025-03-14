Is NBC News Kidding With This Headline About the Economy Under Trump?

We’re back to this game again: the liberal media trying to claim “dark economic clouds” are hovering over the country because Trump is president. It’s laughable.

There are some criticisms to be made about how Trump has gone about his domestic agenda, but they don’t come close to what NBC News tried to sell:

President Donald Trump's full-speed-ahead approach to making radical change has forced his allies to fight from a defensive posture — explaining his plans after they have been executed — and raised alarms in his Republican Party that it could all end in a wreck. The concerns are particularly acute when it comes to the economy, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average having lost about 7% of its value this month and many economists projecting either slower growth or a coming recession. Those fears haven't deterred Trump from continuing to impose tariffs on foes and friends — which figure to raise prices on U.S. consumers — and slash federal government jobs, grants and contracts. "There are worries," said a person who has been involved in discussions about the economy with White House officials. Those effects on the markets and the economy are felt immediately, while policies aimed at spurring growth — including cutting taxes and regulations — will take much longer to implement, this person said. Privately, officials at the White House's National Economic Council have indicated fears that it could be difficult to rebound quickly from a downturn, two people familiar with internal White House discussions said. […] The dark economic clouds are forcing Trump administration officials into the awkward position of explaining why a president who promised to boost the economy simply by winning election now faces falling stock prices, job losses that he incurred with unilateral cuts to government agencies and mounting predictions of a sluggish economy.

"During the bull market from 2019-2020, we had 5 corrections during that period. It's not unusual. They tend to be cyclical. There are other signs in the economy that are helping real people. Wholesale inflation is down. Consumer inflation is down. Gas prices are decreasing.… pic.twitter.com/r7CwprvIPG — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 14, 2025

First, the market was due for a reset. Second, suppose there is a criticism to be made. In that case, perhaps Trump should have waited to get his budget reconciliation package through Congress before doing the rope-a-dope dance with Mexico and Canada on tariffs.

Holy shlit... red arrow is the day Trump was inaugurated.



Inflation. pic.twitter.com/H0owt31xes — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2025

Last week, 22 Senate Dems read the same script blaming Trump for egg prices…



Egg prices:

January 21: $6.55

Today: $4.89 (Down 25%) pic.twitter.com/QdVUPBDVOf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 13, 2025

CNN: Wow, inflation is cooling and these numbers are better than we expected. pic.twitter.com/dJjpFf7riS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2025

Gas prices down, mortgage rate down, egg prices down, inflation rate down. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2025

HAPPY WEDNESDAY, AMERICA!



📉Lowest Core Inflation in Four Years

🏡Lowest Mortgate Rates since December

✈️Airline Fares DOWN

⛽️Gas Prices DOWN

💸GE Aerospace Announced $1 BILLION in US Manufacturing

🍺Japan Beer Maker Asahi Announces Investments and Jobs in Wisconsin — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 12, 2025

Egg prices are down 25 percent, gas prices are down, inflation is down, and mortgage rates are down. How is that terrible economic news?

And, as we’ve known for years, you can’t trust the unnamed people anymore. Trump deranged lunatics ruined that for the media; everything they say is a lie or untrue. The snack cart kid or the janitor isn’t a source, folks.