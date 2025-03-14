House Dems Are Melting Down Over Schumer Caving on Government Shutdown
One Bud Light Executive Admits What We All Knew About Their Partnership With...
Why This MSNBC Host Must Take a Vacation Is Hilarious
How Schumer Reacted to His Humiliating Defeat on the Government Shutdown Was Beyond...
Is the Jig Up for Elite Higher Education?
The Media’s Shen Yun Blind Spot
‘Progressives’ and Their Love of Violence
Mahmoud Khalil and the Red-Green Assault on American Sovereignty
VIP
Is This Why Trump's Pick to Lead the CDC Had His Nomination Withdrawn?
Network 'News' Bows Supinely to the Trans Commands
Two-State Nostalgia
Republicans Should Not Hike Corporate Taxes in President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill
How Trump’s Tariffs on China Could Revive American Industry and Cut Debt
The Paradox That Is America
Tipsheet

Is NBC News Kidding With This Headline About the Economy Under Trump?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We’re back to this game again: the liberal media trying to claim “dark economic clouds” are hovering over the country because Trump is president. It’s laughable. 

Advertisement

There are some criticisms to be made about how Trump has gone about his domestic agenda, but they don’t come close to what NBC News tried to sell:

President Donald Trump's full-speed-ahead approach to making radical change has forced his allies to fight from a defensive posture — explaining his plans after they have been executed — and raised alarms in his Republican Party that it could all end in a wreck. 

The concerns are particularly acute when it comes to the economy, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average having lost about 7% of its value this month and many economists projecting either slower growth or a coming recession. Those fears haven't deterred Trump from continuing to impose tariffs on foes and friends — which figure to raise prices on U.S. consumers — and slash federal government jobs, grants and contracts. 

"There are worries," said a person who has been involved in discussions about the economy with White House officials. Those effects on the markets and the economy are felt immediately, while policies aimed at spurring growth — including cutting taxes and regulations — will take much longer to implement, this person said. 

Privately, officials at the White House's National Economic Council have indicated fears that it could be difficult to rebound quickly from a downturn, two people familiar with internal White House discussions said. 

[…] 

The dark economic clouds are forcing Trump administration officials into the awkward position of explaining why a president who promised to boost the economy simply by winning election now faces falling stock prices, job losses that he incurred with unilateral cuts to government agencies and mounting predictions of a sluggish economy. 

Recommended

House Dems Are Melting Down Over Schumer Caving on Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

First, the market was due for a reset. Second, suppose there is a criticism to be made. In that case, perhaps Trump should have waited to get his budget reconciliation package through Congress before doing the rope-a-dope dance with Mexico and Canada on tariffs. 

Advertisement

Egg prices are down 25 percent, gas prices are down, inflation is down, and mortgage rates are down. How is that terrible economic news?

And, as we’ve known for years, you can’t trust the unnamed people anymore. Trump deranged lunatics ruined that for the media; everything they say is a lie or untrue. The snack cart kid or the janitor isn’t a source, folks.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Dems Are Melting Down Over Schumer Caving on Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
Is the Jig Up for Elite Higher Education? Victor Davis Hanson
One Bud Light Executive Admits What We All Knew About Their Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney Matt Vespa
How Schumer Reacted to His Humiliating Defeat on the Government Shutdown Was Beyond Entertaining Matt Vespa
Trump Just Made Dems Eat a Mountain of Crow Over Their Fake Shutdown Games Matt Vespa
Why This MSNBC Host Must Take a Vacation Is Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
House Dems Are Melting Down Over Schumer Caving on Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement