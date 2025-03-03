Reality Check: Trump's Ukraine Position Is Vastly More Popular Than Joe Biden's

CNN’s Harry Enten tried to manufacture a fake narrative about Donald Trump’s falling approval numbers. The network, along with MSNBC, took the four most liberal, anti-Trump polling figures to create this laughable and easily debunked mirage. According to Atlas, the most accurate 2024 pollster, Trump's numbers have increased.

On the Ukraine war, one would think there would be a backlash against President Trump’s righteous and much-needed smackdown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday, where the latter overplayed his hand and paid for it. He imperiled a minerals deal and future cooperation. Trump kicked Zelensky out of the White House.

So, where’s the blowback? There is none for a simple reason: Trump’s position on Ukraine is more popular than Joe Biden’s, and it’s by a substantial margin (via RealClearPolitics):

A little bit of a reality check for some:



-Trump's net approval on Russia/Ukraine (+2) is far more positive than Biden's was by the end (-22).

-The share (31% to 50%) who want a compromise in the war is way up

-The share who say Russia is an enemy is way down (64% to 34%). pic.twitter.com/z6k0x6A1yn — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 3, 2025

CNN's Harry Enten looks at a CBS/YouGov poll showing President Trump with a +2% net positive approval on his handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, while President Biden's approach scores -22%. The poll also showed 50% of Americans would choose "a quick end to the war, but Russia gets to keep captured land," up from 31% in 2022. Today, only 48% would "support Ukraine's fight, even if it means a longer war." American views on Russia in general are also changing, with only 34% considering Russia an "enemy" - compared to 64% in 2023.

It’s these figures that Zelensky should’ve been aware of before this self-inflicted meltdown. He misread the room. If he wanted to ask more questions about security guarantees, there was a private lunch for these matters. He tried to act tough and demand more from the United States in front of the cameras, but he got burned. He also looked ungrateful. The only people who think otherwise are those who couldn’t care less about Ukraine but hate Trump, and that shallow position is beyond transparent, too.