College Speaker: The Holocaust Was Not Unique

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2025 7:30 PM
The level of historical illiteracy that infests the Left, especially in academia, is astounding. Hordes of information, primary sources—you name it—at these people’s disposal only to come up with the most lucid analyses on historical events that are flat-out wrong. It’s remarkable. At George Mason University, which is undergoing a radical Islam epidemic, their terrorist student group invited a speaker who claimed that the Nazi Holocaust isn’t unique (via Campus Reform): 

During an event about Palestine at George Mason University (GMU) in Virginia, one of the speakers, who has previously accused Israel of committing “genocide,” asserted that the Jewish Holocaust was “not unique.” 

The event, which was sponsored by GMU’s Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP) group, was hosted on Feb. 13, according to The Washington Free Beacon. It was geared toward teaching about Palestine “in today’s context,” and promised to touch on the “controversial IHRA definition of anti-Semitism,” according to an advertisement. 

During the event, one of the speakers, Raz Segal, asserted that the Holocaust was not unique. 

”When someone raises this in my class, as an assumption or whatever it is, that the Holocaust is somehow different, I take this as an opportunity,” Segal stated, as reported by the Free Beacon. 

“There is a lot of published material about these kinds of comparisons that show us that the Holocaust was not, of course, unique,” he continued. Segal explained that his teaching objective on the subject is to “shattering this idea that anything that is to do with Jews, the Holocaust, Israel is somehow unique.” 

Segal is an associate professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University in New Jersey, according to an online profile. 

The masses who had the misfortune of attending this Nazi rally disguised as a symposium lost brain cells. Of course, Segal said what was happening in Gaza was a genocide, despite hordes of people showing up to parade around the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her children, who were murdered by Hamas. 

Having that many people around, helmed in by geography and now Israeli military forces, shows that this isn’t genocide. Israel easily could’ve wiped the Palestinians off the map but didn’t because this isn’t a genocide. That word is losing meaning, thanks to progressives’ historical illiteracy and all-around stupidity. And anyone who doesn’t think it’s unique that an entire nation devoting mass resources to eliminate the Jews via systemic murder powered by one’s industrial base for the advancement of the Aryan race, as the Nazis did, has a shallow and tragic sense of history.

My man, the Holocaust is how the word “genocide” came into being. The Nazis turned mass killing of this nature into a manufacturing-like endeavor. 

What on Earth are you smoking?

