AG Bondi: Some 'Sick' Stuff on Jeffrey Epstein Is Dropping Tomorrow

Attorney General Pam Bondi says her office will release information from the Epstein Files tomorrow. Over 200 victims were involved in this crime. The late financier and convicted child sex offender, who was known to be a top pal among Democrats, committed ‘suicide’ in August of 2019.

The efforts to reveal more about his crimes have been ongoing. Members of the British Royal Family are involved in this debauchery. Epstein’s ties to the wealthy and powerful kept him from being held accountable for his crimes. Bondi said the information in the files will make you sick.

The attorney general confirmed that the flight logs will be made public.

“A lot of flight logs. A lot of names. A lot of information, but it’s pretty sick what that man did,” said the attorney general. “Along with his co-defendant,” she added, who is Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of child sex trafficking and other federal charges in 2021(via NY Post):

Attorney General Pam Bondi teased Wednesday that the Justice Department will likely release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein “tomorrow,” including the flight logs from the notorious sex predator’s private jet. Bondi, who revealed last week that the highly sought documents were sitting on her desk for review, told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the public should expect to see at least “some Epstein information” made public on Thursday, when redactions related to the dead pedophile’s victims are completed. “There are well over – this will make you sick – 200 victims … over 250, actually,” the attorney general told Watters, explaining the delay in releasing the documents. “So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information, but other than that, I think tomorrow – you know, the personal information of victims – other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news, right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office,” Bondi said.

Democrats are truly having the worst time of their lives right now.