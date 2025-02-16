What This Swing State Focus Group Said About Trump, Elon, and DOGE Is...
Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got Booed Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 16, 2025 2:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The 4 Nations Face-Off is underway between the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland, where the sport's marquee players are vying for a chance to take home the gold. Hosted by the National Hockey League, 4 Nations replaced the annual All-Star game this season.

The USA and Canada faced off last night. It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in sports, and that was evident when Canadians, not pleased with President Donald Trump’s plans to turn Canada into a state along with the tariff threats, booed the Star-Spangled Banner. They’ve been booing for days since this tournament started on February 12.

It echoed throughout the Bell Centre in Montreal. It led to three fights in nine seconds in the first period. Canada drew first blood, leading 1-0, but then Team USA surged back, winning 3-1 and clinching a spot in the finals. Boo our anthem and get wrecked. 

Team USA was able to go toe-to-toe with Canada for the first time in years. Canadians will likely lean on the absence of defenseman Cale Makar, who didn’t suit up due to illness being a deciding factor. Maybe. It doesn’t matter. America won, and when the NHL regular season resumes, Lord Stanley isn’t coming back to Canada either (via ESPN): 

The most anticipated game of round-robin play did not disappoint, from the fisticuffs off the opening faceoff to big hits from Charlie McAvoy on Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid and more than a few vital saves by Connor Hellebuyck among his 24. And the U.S. showed it could keep up with Canada's speed, skill and talent in the first international event with the NHL's best players in nearly a decade. 

"That was one of the best experiences of my life -- just an unbelievable hockey game," Larkin said. "What a start, and credit to those guys for answering the bell. And the crowd, just a great night for our sport and a great night for this rivalry."

But it wasn't easy for the visitors. McDavid accelerated around the top defensive pair of McAvoy and Zach Werenski and roofed a backhander over Hellebuyck that few goaltenders around would be able to stop, giving Canada a 1-0 lead early in the first period. 

But Canada's questions in net -- a major storyline heading into the tournament -- continued when Jake Guentzel beat Jordan Binnington 5-hole midway through the first period to tie it. And Crosby, Canada's perpetually reliable captain, made a rare mistake with a turnover that, combined with a bad line change, paved the way for Larkin to score on a 2-on-1 past the midway mark of regulation. 

What a game.

Canada is now in a must-win situation against Finland on Monday in Boston, a team which the USA demolished 6-1 last Thursday. 

Play FREE BIRD!

