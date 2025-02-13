Trump to Deliver Bombshell Press Conference on Government Waste and Fraud Today

President Donald J. Trump will give a full rundown on the waste and fraud that’s engulfed the capital. It’s a form of gift that’s been ongoing for generations. It’s nothing new, but he’s vowed to do something about it. He tasked Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to root out the cockamamie contracts that have bled taxpayers. The Department of Education and the Pentagon are next to be analyzed, with USAID already shut down. The president made this declaration during the swearing-in ceremony for Tulsi Gabbard as the next director of national intelligence.

🚨‼️JUST IN: President Trump commends Elon, announces a news conference set for TOMORROW —



— will read list of names of recipients of waste, fraud and abuse.



"I'm going to read to you some of the names that hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars have been given to."… pic.twitter.com/6QzXTAPFtA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

“I'm going to read to you some of the names that hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars have been given to,” the president said. “And if you tell me we should be giving money to those things, those entities, I think you’ll probably have to leave as a reporter because you’re not very talented,” he added.

The president said billions have been thrown away illegally.

“I say it in front of our attorney general. There's no chance that there's not kickbacks or something going on,” Trump continued. “When you give millions and millions of dollars to somebody that stands to look at something for 15 minutes and walks away with millions of dollars. That money's coming back in some form. And that's only one form of corruption."

The media is wondering where the proof is, which is laughable. Everyone knows there’s government fraud and waste. Yet, it’s the only pivot they have as the work of DOGE is popular. The only people who hate it are the ones who don’t like seeing their gravy train get derailed—that’s the political elite and the corrupt. For years, publications have reported on fraud, especially regarding COVID relief since it was under Trump’s first presidency. Now, they’re playing blind mice, shocked that fraud could ever exist in the American government. It’s why this industry is laughable and contemptible and should be mocked for the dense, idiotic, and still condescending tone they take with people who aren’t liberal Democrats. We call these people the mentally ill now.