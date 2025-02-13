Trump to Deliver Bombshell Press Conference on Government Waste and Fraud Today
The New DOGE Site Is Up and Running

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 13, 2025 12:25 AM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

The Department of Government Efficient has its website up. It’s live. The crew leading this audit has rattled the DC establishment and uncovered hordes of wasteful spending and fraud, leading to USAID being virtually shut down. All overseas missions were closed, its functions absorbed into the State Department, and most of its labor force given the axe. DOGE Tracker gave us some insight into the activities of this agency, but now we have the official site:

1. X [Twitter] feed posts

2. Consolidated government org chart - enormous manual effort consolidating 16,000+ offices

3. Summary of the massive regulatory state, including the Unconstitutionality Index (ratio of rules written by unelected bureaucrats to laws passed by Congress)

Coming soon (targeting Valentines Day):

1. Description/amount of each cost reduction (w/ receipts where applicable)

2. Overall savings scorecard 

We will constantly be working to maximize the site’s utility and transparency.  Please let us know what else you want to see 

It’s bare bones right now, but the coming breakdown of what they uncover is when liberal America and congressional Democrats will wet their pants. We spent $1.1 million on binge-drinking mice, $2.3 million on getting beagles high on cocaine, $2.7 million allocated to Russian cats on treadmills, and $875,000 on getting quails coked up and how it impacts their mating rituals.  

There’s a lot of cocaine here. 

