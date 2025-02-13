The New DOGE Site Is Up and Running

The Department of Government Efficient has its website up. It’s live. The crew leading this audit has rattled the DC establishment and uncovered hordes of wasteful spending and fraud, leading to USAID being virtually shut down. All overseas missions were closed, its functions absorbed into the State Department, and most of its labor force given the axe. DOGE Tracker gave us some insight into the activities of this agency, but now we have the official site:

DOGE website is live!



Initial site:

1. X feed posts

2. Consolidated government org chart - enormous manual effort consolidating 16,000+ offices

Summary of the massive regulatory state, including the Unconstitutionality Index (ratio of rules written by unelected bureaucrats to laws passed by Congress)

1. X [Twitter] feed posts 2. Consolidated government org chart - enormous manual effort consolidating 16,000+ offices 3. Summary of the massive regulatory state, including the Unconstitutionality Index (ratio of rules written by unelected bureaucrats to laws passed by Congress) Coming soon (targeting Valentines Day): 1. Description/amount of each cost reduction (w/ receipts where applicable) 2. Overall savings scorecard We will constantly be working to maximize the site’s utility and transparency. Please let us know what else you want to see

Awesome job by @epaleezeldin @EPA



EPA also cancelled 3 DEI contracts, saving American taxpayers $45M.

Today's contract update:



58 cancellations with savings of >$150M in categories including Media, DEI, and Consulting. This includes $405K at DHS for "resilience, energy, and sustainability management program support services" and ~4M at DoT for "DEIA program and project…"

It’s bare bones right now, but the coming breakdown of what they uncover is when liberal America and congressional Democrats will wet their pants. We spent $1.1 million on binge-drinking mice, $2.3 million on getting beagles high on cocaine, $2.7 million allocated to Russian cats on treadmills, and $875,000 on getting quails coked up and how it impacts their mating rituals.

Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for "large scale social deception".



That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They're a total scam.



Just wow.

There’s a lot of cocaine here.