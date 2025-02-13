This Dem Rep Made Everyone Dumber at the DOGE Oversight Hearing This Week
Tipsheet

Trump Plans Mass Firings of Government Workers. It Will Begin With These Employees.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 13, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The mass firings of government workers have begun. On Thursday, the Trump administration met with the Office of Personnel Management, advising them to fire federal workers on probationary status. NBC News said this could put hundreds of thousands of workers in the crosshairs. These workers are essentially recent hires, and some might get fired very soon (via NBC News):

President Donald Trump's administration began a mass firing of federal workers Thursday.

Office of Personnel Management officials met with agency leaders and advised them to dismiss probationary employees, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

Hundreds of thousands of people could be affected, according to data from the Office of Personnel Management, although the exact number of people who will be terminated was not immediately clear. 

Employees who have probationary status have typically been with the federal government for only one or two years — before all their civil service protections have kicked in. 

"The probationary period is a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment," an OPM spokesperson said in a statement. "Agencies are taking independent action in light of the recent hiring freeze and in support of the President’s broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government to better serve the American people at the highest possible standard."

The American Federation of Government Employees, a union for federal workers, condemned the move. AFGE President Everett Kelley said in a statement that the administration “has abused the probationary period to conduct a politically driven mass firing spree, targeting employees not because of performance, but because they were hired before Trump took office.” 

Of course, some union representing these useless dregs opposes this move, but we don’t care. It’s time to slash this workforce, which already threw a fit after they were ordered to return to the office. Around 75,000 opted to quit, taking President Trump’s offer of full severance pay through September to stay at home. The only thing that stands in the way is some little district judge who will likely file an injunction against this move. Until that happens, a mass purge is brewing.

It’s about time.

