Dem Donor Alleges That Joe Biden Was Doped Up Before Campaign Events

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 11, 2025 7:00 AM
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

Former Democratic donor-tuned-MAGA supporter Lindy Li dropped more details about Joe Biden and her former party’s shenanigans during the 2024 election. Li has been eager to spill all the things about the delusions that engulfed the Democrats, to the point where some thought they could win Iowa. Over $2 billion was raised and blown on Kamala Harris’ shambolic campaign for the White House. After some expenditures were made public, some megadonors warned they’d never write a check again.  

Ms. Li said that after Joe Biden’s disastrous CNN debate that June, Hunter Biden commandeered the White House and sat in on sensitive meetings without a security clearance. 

“That's who was basically running the show. So, Hunter basically batten down the hatches after the debate to make sure his father would only receive intel he pre-approved,” she told Shawn Ryan. 

There’s more: You remember how we joked Biden was doped up for campaign events and that this was really Obama’s third term? Yeah, she alleges all of that was true, too (via RealClearPolitics): 


Lindy Li is a former regional chair and fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee who worked on Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign but has since raised funds for President Trump's inaugural committee. 

She told the "Shawn Ryan Show" a lot of dirty details about the final days of the Biden presidency, including the widespread belief among Democratic insiders that Biden was being "doped up" before campaign events and that former President Obama was actually running the White House through a network of longtime Biden hangers-on. 

[…] 

"We were told that President Biden got some sort of injection or whatever before he went on stage in North Carolina" the day after his debate with Trump, she said. "He would be like PeeWee Herman in one moment and then be like Mahatma Gandhi the next. It would just be night and day."
 
 This information suggests the next question from Shawn Ryan: "So who was running the presidency for the last four years?"
 
 "It was for sure Obama’s third term," Lindy Li said. "I don’t think that’s even a question."
 
 "That’s why you saw Obama fighting for his dear life in the fall," she said. "Because he was fighting for his fourth term. He was fighting for his own legacy."
 
 "The relationship between Obama and Biden is most reminiscent of that between LBJ and JFK," she added. "JFK had little respect for Lyndon B. Johnson, but he picked him anyway because he wanted to win the South, he wanted to win Texas. But he had very little respect for LBJ’s intellect."
 
 "That was the same attitude Obama had towards Biden. Obama thought that Biden would eventually [mess] everything up, and that’s eventually what happened," Lindy Li said. "But also, he didn’t have much faith in Kamala Harris before she ascended to the top role. 

Tom Homan Has a Clue Where the ICE Leaks Are Coming From...and It's Not Surprising Matt Vespa
With these details, it’s not shocking that Donald Trump was able to shatter the blue wall, sweep all the swing states, and clinch a commanding Electoral College win, along with the popular vote. Democrats are and remain a total mess in the new Trump era.  

