After the Eagles Dominated Kansas City, There Are No Laws in Philly Right Now

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions again, clobbering the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a game that never really was competitive. The Eagles 2nd overall defense rattled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who could never get into a rhythm. Kansas City trailed Philly 24-0 at the half after netting less than 30 yards in total offense. The second half saw KC get on the board, but the game was over.
EAGLES FANS ARE BURNING KERMIT IN THE STREETS— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/ne3UYu1ocZ
Philadelphia’s defense ran the table, dominating and bullying their way to secure the win. So, without further delay, here are some scenes of the mayhem that engulfed the city after the Eagles Super Bowl win, which include a linen truck’s contents being set on fire, people climbing the poles, tearing down the poles, horse riding, and seizing trucks with its drivers powerless to stop these rabid fans. I don't know what to tell you if you were driving into Philly on this night.
If you drove a vehicle into Philly tonight you are out of your mind. pic.twitter.com/48laW63wSp— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025
Go Birds pic.twitter.com/nrEi9NWhXG— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 10, 2025
Downtown Philly now. pic.twitter.com/4Ow8VrALoK— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2025
Fireworks in Philly right in front of people’s faces.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025
This doesn’t seem safe. pic.twitter.com/zd2IHvLnnK
Drunk people in Philly struggle to stay on top of a car long enough to smash its roof.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025
Who would ever drive into that city on a night like tonight?pic.twitter.com/eY0OUBJy2t
Recommended
NOW: Eagles Fans CLIMB GARBAGE TRUCK with a driver INSIDE, as Thousands fill Philadelphia Streets celebrating Super Bowl win #SuperBowl— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025
Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/NHeTIt65fN
Cop gets smacked by Philly fans repeatedly, does nothing.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025
This sets a bad precedent.pic.twitter.com/jFU08aZhBJ
PHILADELPHIA: Eagles Fans REMOVE Traffic Light Pole, SMASH it up and carry it across Market Street in front of City Hall— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025
Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Bn5WYqUCG4
NOW: LOOTED linens truck items have now been SET ON FIRE. Police are making mass arrests in Philadelphia #SuperBowl— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025
Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license https://t.co/RuJbSdGePE pic.twitter.com/J5u5QglxEl
NOW: "MOVE IT!" People Fall as State Troopers ON HORSES Clear the Philadelphia streets as Thousands Eagles Fans celebrate #SuperBowl— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025
Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/c8MSFjaApO
Scenes from the celebration #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/l0Ed03xH64— EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) February 10, 2025
Riots are breaking out in Philadelphia after the EAGLES massive Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/DfTdyazGdX— Pioneer𓇻 (@Pioneerszn) February 10, 2025
The city greased the crosswalk poles in Philly to make them harder to steal.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025
Yea, that didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/6MqXPlvlLm
PHILLY: One officer appears injured after chasing down one of the Eagles fans as they clear the streets. Another Eagle fan slammed against a car and arrested. pic.twitter.com/pmcFx1FRV9— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025
There were definitely some arrests.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member