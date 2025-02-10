Trump Takes a Swipe at Taylor Swift After Super Bowl 59
Tipsheet

After the Eagles Dominated Kansas City, There Are No Laws in Philly Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2025 1:05 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions again, clobbering the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a game that never really was competitive. The Eagles 2nd overall defense rattled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who could never get into a rhythm. Kansas City trailed Philly 24-0 at the half after netting less than 30 yards in total offense. The second half saw KC get on the board, but the game was over.  

Philadelphia’s defense ran the table, dominating and bullying their way to secure the win. So, without further delay, here are some scenes of the mayhem that engulfed the city after the Eagles Super Bowl win, which include a linen truck’s contents being set on fire, people climbing the poles, tearing down the poles, horse riding, and seizing trucks with its drivers powerless to stop these rabid fans. I don't know what to tell you if you were driving into Philly on this night.

There were definitely some arrests. 

