After the Eagles Dominated Kansas City, There Are No Laws in Philly Right Now

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions again, clobbering the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in a game that never really was competitive. The Eagles 2nd overall defense rattled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who could never get into a rhythm. Kansas City trailed Philly 24-0 at the half after netting less than 30 yards in total offense. The second half saw KC get on the board, but the game was over.

EAGLES FANS ARE BURNING KERMIT IN THE STREETS

pic.twitter.com/ne3UYu1ocZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2025

Philadelphia’s defense ran the table, dominating and bullying their way to secure the win. So, without further delay, here are some scenes of the mayhem that engulfed the city after the Eagles Super Bowl win, which include a linen truck’s contents being set on fire, people climbing the poles, tearing down the poles, horse riding, and seizing trucks with its drivers powerless to stop these rabid fans. I don't know what to tell you if you were driving into Philly on this night.

If you drove a vehicle into Philly tonight you are out of your mind. pic.twitter.com/48laW63wSp — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

Fireworks in Philly right in front of people’s faces.



This doesn’t seem safe. pic.twitter.com/zd2IHvLnnK — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

Drunk people in Philly struggle to stay on top of a car long enough to smash its roof.



Who would ever drive into that city on a night like tonight?pic.twitter.com/eY0OUBJy2t — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

NOW: Eagles Fans CLIMB GARBAGE TRUCK with a driver INSIDE, as Thousands fill Philadelphia Streets celebrating Super Bowl win #SuperBowl



Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/NHeTIt65fN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025

Cop gets smacked by Philly fans repeatedly, does nothing.



This sets a bad precedent.pic.twitter.com/jFU08aZhBJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

PHILADELPHIA: Eagles Fans REMOVE Traffic Light Pole, SMASH it up and carry it across Market Street in front of City Hall



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Bn5WYqUCG4 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025

NOW: LOOTED linens truck items have now been SET ON FIRE. Police are making mass arrests in Philadelphia #SuperBowl



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license https://t.co/RuJbSdGePE pic.twitter.com/J5u5QglxEl — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025

NOW: "MOVE IT!" People Fall as State Troopers ON HORSES Clear the Philadelphia streets as Thousands Eagles Fans celebrate #SuperBowl



Video by @peterhvideo @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/c8MSFjaApO — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025

Riots are breaking out in Philadelphia after the EAGLES massive Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/DfTdyazGdX — Pioneer𓇻 (@Pioneerszn) February 10, 2025

The city greased the crosswalk poles in Philly to make them harder to steal.



Yea, that didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/6MqXPlvlLm — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

PHILLY: One officer appears injured after chasing down one of the Eagles fans as they clear the streets. Another Eagle fan slammed against a car and arrested. pic.twitter.com/pmcFx1FRV9 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025

There were definitely some arrests.