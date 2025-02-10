The View Co-Host: Trump Is Going to Ban Black People from Super Bowl Halftime Shows

The View needs to pace itself: the next four years will be fraught with things they don’t like because Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States. Their crazy antics must be reduced to a marathon mindset, not a sprint, because they’ve been insane for months. Sunny Hostin usually hits the motherlode on crazy, but her partner in crime is almost always Ana Navarro, who has an undying Trump derangement syndrome. She claimed that the president is going to ban black people from the Super Bowl halftime show with his next executive order (via Newsbusters):

The View's Ana Navarro just hit a new low. She claims President Trump will ban Black people from the Super Bowl halftime show.



This is the kind of deranged race-baiting nonsense the left peddles daily. Absolutely disgusting! pic.twitter.com/RsH6UGzEmr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2025

Of course, staunchly racist Sunny Hostin agreed with Navarro and hyped how Trump had to look at “black excellence” during the show. The two then claimed Trump would likely never attend a Super Bowl ever again because of the show: HOSTIN: I agree Ana. With all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African Americans, it was so nice to see black excellence enjoyed in front of the sitting President who decided for the first time to go to the Super Bowl. New Orleans -- NAVARRO: I don't think he's ever going back! HOSTIN: I don't think he's going back! New Orleans of course, is a predominantly black city, very close to my heart. 55 percent black.

I mean, for the Trump-deranged, white wine-guzzling suburbanite woman, this is gold. It’s their drug, their ‘Soma’ to cope with a second Trump presidency. The irony is that Donald Trump has the highest approval among black voters in at least a generation, which shows as The View responds by going on half-baked, totally unspooled racist tangents.