DOJ Has a New Directive in Response to October 7
Finally, the End of the Penny?
RFK Jr. Just Clinched Key Vote for Confirmation
DOGE's 'Big Balls' Is Back. Here's Where He Landed.
VIP
Democrats Can't Figure Out a Response
Donald Trump Makes Controversial Announcement About Gaza Residents
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department
VIP
This Democrat Still Believes His Party Can Beat Trump
DOGE Scraps Funding for Fauci Museum Exhibit
Scott Jennings: Trump Is the 80/20 President
VIP
This New Poll Is Chock Full of Good News for Trump
This Democrat Is Prepared to Shut Down the Government Over Trump and Musk
Are Media Outlets Undermining ICE Raids?
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With
Tipsheet

The View Co-Host: Trump Is Going to Ban Black People from Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2025 5:00 PM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

The View needs to pace itself: the next four years will be fraught with things they don’t like because Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States. Their crazy antics must be reduced to a marathon mindset, not a sprint, because they’ve been insane for months. Sunny Hostin usually hits the motherlode on crazy, but her partner in crime is almost always Ana Navarro, who has an undying Trump derangement syndrome. She claimed that the president is going to ban black people from the Super Bowl halftime show with his next executive order (via Newsbusters):

Advertisement

Of course, staunchly racist Sunny Hostin agreed with Navarro and hyped how Trump had to look at “black excellence” during the show. The two then claimed Trump would likely never attend a Super Bowl ever again because of the show: 

HOSTIN: I agree Ana. With all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African Americans, it was so nice to see black excellence enjoyed in front of the sitting President who decided for the first time to go to the Super Bowl. New Orleans -- 

NAVARRO: I don't think he's ever going back! 

HOSTIN: I don't think he's going back! New Orleans of course, is a predominantly black city, very close to my heart. 55 percent black. 

I mean, for the Trump-deranged, white wine-guzzling suburbanite woman, this is gold. It’s their drug, their ‘Soma’ to cope with a second Trump presidency. The irony is that Donald Trump has the highest approval among black voters in at least a generation, which shows as The View responds by going on half-baked, totally unspooled racist tangents. 

Recommended

Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
DOGE's 'Big Balls' Is Back. Here's Where He Landed. Matt Vespa
RFK Jr. Just Clinched Key Vote for Confirmation Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings: Trump Is the 80/20 President Rebecca Downs
Democrats Have Trump Fever, and There Is No Cure Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Advertisement