You're Telling Me Joe Biden Couldn't Do What Trump Just Did Before the Super Bowl

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 09, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

America is back. President Donald Trump is back. The presidents are doing interviews before the Super Bowl is back. The president sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier at Mar-a-Lago, though it was a truncated interview. Trump was shocked to learn he would be the first president to attend the championship event. He added it was good for the country's spirit; it’s just nice for the president to be there. It was a fun interview, something that Joe Biden couldn't do a year ago.

Regarding his regrets of errors in his first presidency, Trump admitted that he wasn’t a DC guy; he allowed others to dictate hiring practices, and while some people he acknowledged were good, others were not, which led to bumps in the road. That’s no longer true with Susan Wiles as White House Chief of Staff. 

The president thought the recent court ruling limiting the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to the Treasury Department was crazy. He also said that Tesla's founder has excellently handled this epic government audit. 

“I don't know if it's kickbacks or what's going on, but the people. Look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I've had a great help with Elon Musk, who's been terrific,” said Trump 

“Bottom line, you say you trust him?” asked Baier.   

Trump was excited about the work DOGE is doing and will continue to do as they comb through the Pentagon and the Department of Education. He’s also shocked at how much time Elon has devoted to this effort: 

Trust Elon? Oh, he's not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He's so into it. But I told him do that. Then I'm going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check to the Department of Education. He's going to find the same thing. Then I'm going to go to the military. Let's check the military. We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse. And, you know, the people elected me on that. 

During the short trade war between Canada and Mexico, Trump took a victory lap, saying he got a lot of action from both countries after the tariff threats. Still, more work needs to be done to make this border security effort more sustainable.  

As for Canada becoming the 51st state, Trump still supports it, adding that we’re subsidizing the country by some $200 billion. It’d be much better if Canada were a state. 

As for the big game, Trump said both teams are great and elite in their own way. Philadelphia has a good quarterback but a generational running back in Saquon Barkley. Yet, the Kansas City Chiefs have a tremendous coaching staff with Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who knows how to win games. His wife, Brittany, is a huge Trump supporter, which likely led to the president leaning toward KC to win the Super Bowl and clinch history by being the first NFL team to three-peat. 

Still, he didn’t sound like he’d be shocked if Philadelphia won the game, adding it’s going to be a great duel between the two teams.  

Before the end of the interview, Trump was asked about bringing the country together, which he said could and would be done once we have immense economic success and get our hours in order, which got wrecked under Joe Biden. As for his iconic dance, Trump had no clue it would become a cultural phenomenon. From NFL players to college athletes and even UFC fighters, everyone is doing his 'dance.'

Trump says he sometimes doesn’t want to do it, leaving the rallies, but he can’t help it.  

The rest of the interview will air Monday night. Also, you're telling me Joe Biden couldn't do this last February? You've got to be kidding me. Biden infamously nixed doing an interview that was to be seen by millions because he lacked the mental capabilities to do so. We all knew that was the case, but it wasn't until the implosion during the CNN debate in June that everyone realized Joe was cooked. 

***

President Trump's statement for Super Bowl 59:

I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles—as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream.  Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment.  They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams. 

Football is America’s most popular sport—for good reason—it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities.  This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders.  We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service. 

This year, the Super Bowl returns to the Caesars Superdome for a record setting 8th time.  While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street.  Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing.  

Tonight, we look forward to a terrific game and the crowning of the Super Bowl Champions.  Melania joins me in sending our best wishes for a great Super Bowl Sunday.  May the best team win, and may God bless you, your family, and the United States of America.

