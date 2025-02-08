WaPo Columnist Latest Piece Shows the Libs Still Don't Get It
Tipsheet

Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 08, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Does President Donald J. Trump ever sleep? It’s refreshing since we had a non-president take naps 24/7 and let his staff push policy, legal or not. The decay and corruption of Joe Biden are being swept away. Trump is working so fast that he seems to have time to make sweeping changes to DC’s cultural scene. Besides nixing Joe Biden’s security clearance yesterday, he installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center Board of Directors (via Fox News):

President Donald Trump announced on Friday he decided to immediately fire multiple Kennedy Center board members, including the chairman, and fill that role himself. 

Trump claimed he and current chair David Rubenstein "do not share [the same] Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," according to the announcement on Truth Social. 

He said a new board would be announced soon, adding the new chairman, naming himself, is "amazing." 

[…] 

Following Trump's announcement, the Kennedy Center's website limited users, citing "high traffic." 

[…] 

It is unclear which Board of Trustees members have been canned, as of Friday night. 

He reportedly purged the board and is now quasi-generalissimo of the center. His first order was to shut down the woke nonsense that the venue had produced in the past: 

At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP! Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME! 

And now we await the meltdown. 

