John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems

We must hope that Democrats don’t listen to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) regarding how to rebuild the party because most of his positions, though still wrong, are at least respectable in the arena of debate. It’s not woke insanity, pro-Hamas advocacy, or transgender surgery fetishism. He’s been a surprise from the 2022 elections. Ever since the October 7 attacks, the Pennsylvania liberal has torched his own aisle over the waffled support for Israel and the inexcusable dragging of their feet regarding what to do with convicted felon former Sen. Bob Menendez, who got an 11-year prison sentence for his bribery and corruption scandal. Fetterman wanted Boss Bob booted immediately.

Fetterman, being from this part of the state, knows that Democrats need white working-class voters, specifically men, within their ranks to be a viable option again. He also realizes that reconciliation might not be possible, given how his party has become hijacked by the loudmouth activist class, a cadre of wealthy, overly educated whites who take everything to eleven when it’s not necessary. It’s become so loud, so exclusionism, so illiberal, and insane that non-white workers are drifting away. Everyone seems to realize this except rank-and-file Democrats, who think they can either wait it out or refuse to accept the exit polling data showing an epic collapse across the board for Democrats. The Obama coalition is over—it’s dead. And what they got is a nutty bunch who want to trans all the kids, put gay porn in libraries, and focus on issues that flat-out no one cares about.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) just opened up about the Democratic Party’s woes in a 13-minute conversation with Puck News’ Tara Palmeri, detailing its self-inflicted wounds and warning that the damage may be beyond repair.



Next came the burning question: why are voters abandoning the Democratic Party? Fetterman blamed the party’s “shaming and scolding,” including calling Trump supporters “fascists” and “dopes.”



The bombshell dropped when Fetterman admitted the Democratic Party had fractured its relationship with white men so severely that he’s “not sure” if it’s possible that it can be repaired.



TARA PALMERI: “How do Democrats win back white men like yourself?”



Fetterman spoke at length to Puck’s Tara Palmieri about what ails the party, and it’s not good if you’re a Democrat. He also said that his side needs to stop freaking out over everything Trump does because everyone has gotten over his place in American politics (via UnHerd):

In a new interview with Puck’s Tara Palmieri, Fetterman offered a stark assessment of the Democrats’ ability to regain support among white male voters. Asked about how the party could win white men “like himself” back, Fetterman responded: “I’m not sure if that’s possible, to be honest.” He then warned that support among that demographic had been “seriously eroding for a while”. What’s more, “In some cases, people don’t even want to say it publicly […] but they just feel like the other side seems to be saying, ‘Men are the problem.’” The Pennsylvania Senator, who won a close race in a swing state that backed Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, noted that many working-class white men feel talked down to by the Democratic Party. He argued that the party’s messaging has relied too heavily on “shaming and scolding”, which has driven voters towards the Republican Party, particularly in battleground states. “Their primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people,” Fetterman said. “Telling them, ‘Hey, I know better than you,’ or ‘you’re ignorant,’ or ‘you’re a bro.’ And then by the way, ‘They’re fascists. How can you vote for that?’” Fetterman’s remarks highlight a growing concern among Democrats about their ability to remain competitive in blue-collar regions that have shifted Rightward over the past decade. He pointed out that many voters prioritize cultural and identity based issues over specific policy proposals and that Trump has successfully tapped into those sentiments. […] Fetterman also addressed the broader Democratic response to Trump’s administration, cautioning against overreacting to every move the President makes. “We’re a little over two weeks in and now they’re in full-on freakout mode,” he said. “You have to choose which things you’re going to fight against and which things you’re going to ignore.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has transformed the GOP into a multiracial working-class party. Moreover, Republicans don’t denigrate, press you with endless litmus tests, or expound upon lefty academic jargon that no one understands. We have lives to lead, bills to pay, and job sites that need tending. Sorry, we can’t live off trust funds and protest all day.

