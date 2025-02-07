Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Wasn't Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total...
Tipsheet

What This Michigan Lib Did to Avoid Pregnancy Is Peak Trump Derangement Syndrome

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 07, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A Michigan Democrat went to extreme lengths to avoid pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America. State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky announced she got sterilized and then blamed the president for her decision.  

Advertisement

She didn’t have to do this, folks—and one can't help but wonder if Pohutsky would do this regardless of the 2024 results, but she opted to make this about Trump to increase her clout. Either way, it sounds like someone is taking Handmaiden’s Tale way too seriously (via The Midwesterner): 

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate. 

Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky sterilized herself, and she’s blaming her decision on President Donald Trump. 

The 36-year-old Livonia Democrat told the throng of several hundred Trump haters that descended on the Michigan Capitol Wednesday that she voluntarily and permanently relinquished her fertility to make a statement about the 47th POTUS. 

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate. 

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she said, according to Michigan Advance. 

The bisexual former House speaker pro tem insisted lawmakers must do more to counter Trump, urging followers to compel their elected representatives to go on the offensive. 

“We need to demand that our elected officials at all levels stop pretending this is politics as usual,” she said. “It is beyond time that all elected officials force the issue instead of preemptively capitulating.” 

Recommended

So, That's How DOGE Is Able to Find All This Government Waste So Fast Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Lady, I don’t know what to say, but you’re whacked. Suppose this is how Democrats will respond to losing the 2024 election. In that case, Republicans should feel some sense of calm since there’s no way the Left is going to be able to cobble together a coherent, resonating message with voters if their go-to reactions are like this.   

Even at the state level, the rot of Trump derangement syndrome runs deep, which isn’t shocking, though the Left’s hatred toward Elon Musk might be replacing it.  

This woman went through an unnecessary procedure and then blamed Trump—totally normal behavior, right? 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

