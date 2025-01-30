Bob Menendez Says Trump Was Right About One Thing After Being Slapped With an 11-Year Jail Sentence

Disgraced, corrupt, and convicted felon former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has had an epiphany. Still, it’s not what you think: the New Jersey Democrat was slapped with an 11-year prison sentence stemming from the corruption and bribery case that ensnared him in 2023. When addressing the media after the sentence was announced, Menendez took a Trumpian tone:

Former NJ Sen. Bob Menendez reacts after sentencing: "Trump was right. This process is political, and it’s corrupted to the core. I hope President Trump cleans up the cesspool and restores the integrity to the system.”pic.twitter.com/WFBSqVGeXV — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 29, 2025

Is he gunning for a pardon? Sure, but he’s not going to get it. Federal prosecutors were aiming for a 15-year prison sentence, essentially what they got from the judge.

When federal agents raided his home in May of 2023, almost $500,000 in cash, including gold bars, were discovered. Mortgage payments and luxury cars were also bestowed to the Menendez family as gifts from Egypt over favorable policy directions from Gold Bar Bob when he was on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez was formally charged in September of 2023 with superseding indictments for failing to register as a foreign agent.

Mr. Menendez must report to prison on June 6.