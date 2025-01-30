What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at...
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Just Got Some Very Good News From the Justice...
BREAKING: Serious Plane Crash at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Many Feared...
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane
VIP
NPR Redefines Lost Astronauts Based on Who Is President, and Deportation Flights Need...
The 'Trump Is a Tyrant' Critics Defended Biden's 'Imperial Presidency'
The Chinese Sputnik
Democrats Desert Aborting-Surviving Babies
It Isn't Just Trump -- It's the American Voters, and It's Bipartisan
At Last: Seeing Government Work
It's Your Problem
Language and the Battle Over Life
Will the Government Follow Trump's Lead on Illegal Immigration?
Tipsheet

Bob Menendez Says Trump Was Right About One Thing After Being Slapped With an 11-Year Jail Sentence

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 30, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Disgraced, corrupt, and convicted felon former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has had an epiphany. Still, it’s not what you think: the New Jersey Democrat was slapped with an 11-year prison sentence stemming from the corruption and bribery case that ensnared him in 2023. When addressing the media after the sentence was announced, Menendez took a Trumpian tone:

Advertisement

"President Trump was right. This process is political, and it’s corrupted to the core. I hope President Trump cleans up the cesspool and restores the integrity to the system.” 

Is he gunning for a pardon? Sure, but he’s not going to get it. Federal prosecutors were aiming for a 15-year prison sentence, essentially what they got from the judge.  

Recommended

What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When federal agents raided his home in May of 2023, almost $500,000 in cash, including gold bars, were discovered. Mortgage payments and luxury cars were also bestowed to the Menendez family as gifts from Egypt over favorable policy directions from Gold Bar Bob when he was on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez was formally charged in September of 2023 with superseding indictments for failing to register as a foreign agent.

Mr. Menendez must report to prison on June 6.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport? Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Serious Plane Crash at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Many Feared Dead Matt Vespa
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI Guy Benson
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport? Matt Vespa
Advertisement