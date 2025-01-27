We're Going to See an Unhinged CNN Segment About These Remarks From Trump, Aren't We?

Oh, you know the media will be all over this one, maybe. It certainly might get a commentary from some MSNBC host. President Donald J. Trump addressed the House Republican retreat in Miami, Florida, where he mentioned the possibility of a third term. It’s troll bait, which the media will take every time because they’re that stupid (via NBC News):

TRUMP: "I think I'm not allowed run again. I'm not sure. Am I allowed to run again?"



Prepare for a MSM meltdown. 😆 pic.twitter.com/PzhpqSOxLm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 27, 2025

President Donald Trump publicly mused about running for a third term Monday in remarks that House Republicans in the room saw as a joke — but one that Trump keeps repeating. “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure,” Trump told House Republicans at a gathering here, one week after he was sworn into office for a second term. “I think I’m not allowed to run again.” Trump continued to entertain the prospect of yet another presidential run, prodding Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who moments earlier had introduced him onstage, to promise a “new renaissance.” “Am I allowed to run again?” Trump asked. “Mike, I better not get you involved in that.” A former constitutional lawyer, Johnson, standing on stage with Trump, chuckled at Trump's comments. Other GOP lawmakers present also laughed. Trump's remarks at the House Republicans' annual issues retreat at Trump National Doral, his golf club and resort outside Miami, came just days after an ally in the House introduced a measure that would set in motion the process to adopt a constitutional amendment allowing him to seek a third term. The bill has not advanced at all in the chamber.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced that measure in the House:

Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution of the United States to allow a President to be elected for up to but no more than three terms. The language of the proposed amendment reads as follows: ‘‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.’’ "President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years. He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal. To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms. This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs," said Congressman Ogles.

I’m so sure this is a good idea, but it’s fun to think about. Even more entertaining because you know this keeps liberals up at night.