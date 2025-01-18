CBS News Mulling Settling $10 Billion Lawsuit With Trump

It’s not been a good few months for the liberal media. They’re losing readership, as everyone sees them as corrupt vessels of the Democratic Party who lack the intelligence, professionalism, and credibility to do their jobs. It’s why we have new ecosystems from which people get their information, mainly from podcasts and streamers. And yes, the liberal media is going bonkers seeing their power and influence slip away. To pour more salt in the wound, Donald J. Trump is about to become president again. The loss of influence and another Trump presidency—all of which have given these clowns a rightful bout of heartburn.

To boot, CBS News is mulling settling a $10 billion lawsuit Trump slapped against the network for their alleged editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that made her seem more cogent and commanding than what she was during this segment in the election’s waning days. The vice president was a bumbling mess, and her actual answers were a word salad (via WSJ):

Paramount, owner of CBS, its namesake studio and several cable channels, has a major piece of business in front of the new administration: its planned merger with Skydance Media. It’s become clear to executives at both companies that Trump’s dissatisfaction with CBS News will make the review tougher than they anticipated, and that they’ll likely need to offer concessions to win approval, people familiar with the situation said. Incoming Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr gave Paramount executives a warning to that effect at a reception late last year following the taping of the Kennedy Center honors in Washington, according to people familiar with the exchange, and he has echoed the message in public remarks. The FCC has the authority over the transaction because it would involve the transfer of broadcast-TV licenses held by local CBS-owned stations. Trump’s lawsuit against CBS, which seeks $10 billion in damages, alleges that the network committed election interference by editing portions of an interview with Harris, favoring her campaign for president. Trump claimed CBS aired one version of the interview on “60 Minutes” and another version on its show “Face the Nation,” each containing different answers about Israel. CBS has said it aired a more succinct version of Harris’s interview on “60 Minutes.” There was no indication that Paramount had approached Trump’s team about a settlement, but executives at the company were gaming out options to reduce friction with the incoming administration. “What’s going on here is a lot of bluster to discipline the future operations of CBS,” said Andrew Jay Schwartzman, a longtime public-interest attorney and senior counselor at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. “My guess is that this is just to kind of soften them up and a warning to others.”

CBS News isn’t alone. ABC News had to settle with Trump after George Stephanopoulos claimed that Trump was found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll civil case. That was incorrect, and the host was reportedly warned not to use that word, which was ignored. The network is now responsible for Trump’s legal fees, a $15 million settlement that will go towards the president’s future library, and an apology.

It would be nice to see Trump clinch another win over the lying press.