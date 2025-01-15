We Know Where Karen Bass Was When the LA County Fires Broke Out....
Tipsheet

How Liz Warren Reacted to This Pete Hegseth Development Really Says It All

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Pete Hegseth knew he was going to be attacked yesterday. He was prepared for it and quickly brushed it aside. It was merely a rehashing of the rumors, most spurious, that have besieged his character since President-elect Donald J. Trump announced him to helm the Pentagon. Hegseth shored up GOP support yesterday, that was clear when a host of Democrats went on an unhinged tirade against the man who calmly disarmed all of them.  

After the hearing, as Katie wrote, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) announced she would support Hegseth’s secretary of defense nomination. Ernst was a wild card, with reports that she was working behind the scenes to derail Hegseth to take the job for herself. It’s not smart politics to be on the list of those who might sink Trump’s nominees: 

Republican Senator Joni Ernst is officially voting to confirm Hegseth.  

“After four years of weakness in the White House, Americans deserve a strong Secretary of Defense. Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense," Ernst released in a statement Monday night. "As I serve on the Armed Services Committee, I will work with Pete to create the most lethal fighting force and hold him to his commitments of auditing the Pentagon, ensuring opportunity for women in combat while maintaining high standards, and selecting a senior official to address and prevent sexual assault in the ranks.”

Watch Sen. Liz Warren’s (D-MA) face when this was announced live on CNN last night:

As some noted, that’s the realization that the Democrats have failed. They’ve lost, and Pete will be confirmed. 

 Enjoy the trail of tears, Lizzy. 

