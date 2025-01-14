Hegseth Lands Key Vote for Confirmation

UPDATE: Republican Senator Joni Ernst is officially voting to confirm Hegseth.

🚨 Senator Joni Ernst announces she will vote YES on @PeteHegseth's confirmation: "Yes, I will be supporting President Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth." pic.twitter.com/2BbRNOFpVQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 2025

***Original story***

Just hours after the conclusion of a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth Tuesday, Senators are weighing in on his chances of being confirmed. Hegseth can afford to lose only three votes.

“Pete did a very good job answering difficult questions at today’s hearing while laying out a vision to reform the Pentagon and to be the warfighters’ biggest champion," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham released in a statement. “Democratic attacks were overly personal and fell flat. It was clear Pete was more prepared for the hearing than my Democratic colleagues."

“With today’s performance, I believe Pete Hegseth’s path to confirmation has been assured,” Graham continued.

CNN is reporting Republican Majority Leader John Thune is confident Hegseth will get across the finish line when his nomination comes to the Senate floor for a final vote.

CNN reports there's an "expectation" among senators that @PeteHegseth "will get confirmed" after his confirmation hearing today — and that Senate Majority Leader John Thune "plans to move very quickly on this nomination." pic.twitter.com/QlpAqiWXyZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 2025

Hegseth could be confirmed as early as Monday, shortly after President-elect Trump is officially sworn in. Confirmation hearings for Trump's other Cabinet members are already on the schedule with seven, including for Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, happening Wednesday.