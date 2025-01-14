After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now
Donald Trump Announces Creation of a New Government Agency
Thomas Massie Removed From Rules Committee After Opposing House Speaker Mike Johnson
VIP
Numerous Media Movements As the Industry Continues to Shift, and CNN Convicts Trump...
VIP
Challenge of Carry Ban for Young Adults Killed in Third Circuit
MSNBC Head Steps Down After Ratings Plummet
VIP
Look Who's Eying a TikTok Takeover
Joe Biden's Top Three Most Embarrassing Gaffes
People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete...
VIP
Is This the Comeback Option for Andrew Cuomo?
Remember How Flags Were Going to Be Held at Half-Staff for Jimmy Carter?...
The House Just Passed Legislation Banning Men From Women’s Sports
Biden Uses Foreign Policy Speech to Remind Americans How Obsessed He Is With...
Pedophiles Could See the Death Penalty Under New House Bills
Tipsheet

Hegseth Lands Key Vote for Confirmation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 14, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

UPDATE: Republican Senator Joni Ernst is officially voting to confirm Hegseth. 

Advertisement

***Original story***

Just hours after the conclusion of a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth Tuesday, Senators are weighing in on his chances of being confirmed. Hegseth can afford to lose only three votes. 

“Pete did a very good job answering difficult questions at today’s hearing while laying out a vision to reform the Pentagon and to be the warfighters’ biggest champion," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham released in a statement. “Democratic attacks were overly personal and fell flat. It was clear Pete was more prepared for the hearing than my Democratic colleagues."

“With today’s performance, I believe Pete Hegseth’s path to confirmation has been assured,” Graham continued. 

CNN is reporting Republican Majority Leader John Thune is confident Hegseth will get across the finish line when his nomination comes to the Senate floor for a final vote. 

Recommended

People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Hegseth could be confirmed as early as Monday, shortly after President-elect Trump is officially sworn in. Confirmation hearings for Trump's other Cabinet members are already on the schedule with seven, including for Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, happening Wednesday.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Had the Perfect Response to Claims of 'White Supremacy' Within the U.S. Military Mia Cathell
Hirono Went Off the Rails Questioning Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Announces Creation of a New Government Agency Jeff Charles
Here's How Pete Hegseth Performed During His Senate Confirmation Hearing Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
Advertisement