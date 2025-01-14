VIP
We Have an Update on What Caused the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 14, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

So, it wasn’t fireworks. The Palisades fire in Los Angeles County remains largely uncontained. It’s burned through tens of thousands of acres, which could’ve been prevented if the Santa Ynez Reservoir was filled with water at the time of the blaze. It wasn’t, and firefighters have encountered endless encounters where fire hydrants had little water.  

This blaze was thought to have been sparked by New Year’s Eve fireworks. It looks like that wasn’t the case, though officials believe this inferno still had “human origins” (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]: 

The Palisades Fire, the biggest and most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history, has “human origins” as a likely cause, according to a new report. 

Authorities investigating the cause of the fire told the Los Angeles Times that they believe it was started by someone — possibly as an accident, sources told the Times. 

Officials noted the trail is popular with hikers and is often used as a hangout by local teens and the fire may have “human origins,” according to the Times. 

The area’s an overlook known as Skull Rock on the Temescal Ridge trail in Pacific Palisades. The blaze has consumed nearly 30,000 acres (47 square miles) and destroyed 5,000 structures since it was sparked nearly a week ago. 

A small fire burned there on New Year’s Eve after apparently being started by fireworks, but was put out shortly after.

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
They’re going to find out what happened, but first, they need to extinguish this blaze that’s destroyed the likes of Pacific Palisades and Malibu. 

 

 

