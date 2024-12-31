FEMA Promised Homes for 26 Families in NC. Only Three Got Housed.

It may seem like years ago, but it was only last September that Hurricane Helene smashed into the United States. Large swaths of the south were impacted, especially North Carolina, which led to Joe Biden’s last disgrace before he leaves office: the abject failure of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deliver ample and quick aid to those decimated by the storm in the Tar Heel State.
This story is a microcosm of the ineptitude exhibited by the Biden administration. As for FEMA, well, their record has been spotty in the past, but it’s compounded when you have Mr. Magoo helming the ship (via WLOS ABC News):
🚨#BREAKING: FEMA has officially confirmed that out of the 26 families that were told they would receive a temporary home before Christmas...— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 31, 2024
...only 3 families received one
You read that right. THREE. pic.twitter.com/s0K7d5qy1b
Here is an update on FEMA's progress on placing families in mobile homes.
A top FEMA official pledged he would try to get 26 Helene-affected families placed in mobile homes by Christmas.
Progress is slow-going at the site in Black Mountain.
FEMA officials confirm only three families are in trailers out of 26 trailers total.
Farmers are still struggling to regain their footing as well. It’s an abject disaster.
Recommended
When is Trump being sworn in again?
🚨#BREAKING: FEMA has announced they have signed a lease for a massive, 117,000 square-foot office building in North Carolina to, "assist with disaster relief."— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) December 31, 2024
This comes 24 hours after FEMA admitted it only delivered 3 out of the 26 homes promised to #WNC by Christmas. pic.twitter.com/cWMu4i2ttk
Join the conversation as a VIP Member