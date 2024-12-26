The Grinch Busts Drug Dealers in Peru

Biden Jets Out for One Last Vacation
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 26, 2024 10:00 PM
 In Peru, the Grinch does not mess around, especially when it comes to drug dealers. Social media was captivated by the anti-drug squad, where one officer dressed as the ‘Grinch’ while executing a raid. It almost seems like a staged event, but the police officer was seen using a sledgehammer to bust down the door of a suspected drug house and take the perpetrators into custody (via Fox News): 

A Peruvian police officer dressed as the Grinch, the cantankerous and green-furred villain, busted suspected drug traffickers in the South American country's capital days before Christmas.  

The operation in San Bartolo in Lima resulted in the arrest of three suspects, according to a video posted online by the Peruvian National Police. 

"In an ingenious operation, agents of the Green Squad arrested the aliases La Reina del Sur, La Coneja and Pote, alleged members of the La Mafia de San Bartolo gang, dedicated to drug dealing," a police post on X states. "Various narcotics were seized." 

The suspects were arrested, and the "Grinch" is seen rummaging through various items in the home before finding what authorities said were illegal drugs and other items related to drug trafficking. 

Peru is the second-largest producer of cocaine and cultivator of coca in the world, according to the State Department.  

"The majority of cocaine produced in Peru is transported to South American countries for domestic consumption, or for onward shipment to Europe, the United States, East Asia, and Mexico," the State Department website said.  

These ‘gifts’ are ones the Grinch can totally steal and not give back. 

