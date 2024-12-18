Why Did ABC Roll Over and Beg Trump for Mercy?
Trump's Second Assassin Faces More Charges

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 18, 2024 11:05 PM
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Ryan Routh, the man who tried to assassinate President-elect Donald J. Trump in September, has been slapped with more charges. As Mr. Routh fled the scene of his attempt on Mr. Trump’s life, he crashed his vehicle, causing severe injuries to a six-year-old girl. After reviewing the evidence, the state of Florida has decided to file attempted murder charges (via WTSP Tampa Bay): 

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced new charges Wednesday for the man accused of attempting to kill President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course in September. 

Moody said Ryan Routh faces attempted murder after he caused "catastrophic injuries" to a 6-year-old girl in a crash while he was running from police following the assassination attempt on Sept. 15, 2024. 

“My heart breaks for the child and her family, and while we continue to seek justice for President Trump, we will fight just as hard to ensure Mr. Routh pays for the tragedy his criminal actions brought on this Florida family,” Moody said. 

Moody said Routh ran from Trump's West Palm Beach golf course where the assassination attempt took place, and Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued. During the chase, Moody said Routh crashed, causing injuries to the 6-year-old girl in another car. 

Moody said Routh is charged with attempted murder since Routh committed an enumerated felony - domestic terrorism - which caused the girl's injuries.  

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attending the press conference alongside Moody, said the federal government has "stonewalled" the state's investigation into the attempt on the president-elect's life, but expects the investigation to pick up when Trump's administration takes office in January.

Why Did ABC Roll Over and Beg Trump for Mercy? Kurt Schlichter
Routh already faces a string of federal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempting to assassinate Donald Trump. He waited on the golf course at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach for 12 hours with a scoped SKS rifle and a GoPro. Trump was reportedly within 300-500 yards of Mr. Routh, hiding in a shrubbery. A Secret Service agent saw a gun barrel poking through the foliage and opened fire, chasing Routh from the scene. Local police later arrested him. The agent was within five feet of Routh and fired at least six times but missed. 

