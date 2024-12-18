Trump's Second Assassin Faces More Charges

Ryan Routh, the man who tried to assassinate President-elect Donald J. Trump in September, has been slapped with more charges. As Mr. Routh fled the scene of his attempt on Mr. Trump’s life, he crashed his vehicle, causing severe injuries to a six-year-old girl. After reviewing the evidence, the state of Florida has decided to file attempted murder charges (via WTSP Tampa Bay):

‼️Here are the details of the crash on a Florida highway after the 2nd assassination attempt against Trump that seriously harmed a six-year-old girl. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody this morning announced that she had obtained an arrest warrant for attempted felony murder… pic.twitter.com/sPGlR1dYH2

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced new charges Wednesday for the man accused of attempting to kill President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course in September.

Moody said Ryan Routh faces attempted murder after he caused "catastrophic injuries" to a 6-year-old girl in a crash while he was running from police following the assassination attempt on Sept. 15, 2024.

“My heart breaks for the child and her family, and while we continue to seek justice for President Trump, we will fight just as hard to ensure Mr. Routh pays for the tragedy his criminal actions brought on this Florida family,” Moody said.

Moody said Routh ran from Trump's West Palm Beach golf course where the assassination attempt took place, and Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued. During the chase, Moody said Routh crashed, causing injuries to the 6-year-old girl in another car.

Moody said Routh is charged with attempted murder since Routh committed an enumerated felony - domestic terrorism - which caused the girl's injuries.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attending the press conference alongside Moody, said the federal government has "stonewalled" the state's investigation into the attempt on the president-elect's life, but expects the investigation to pick up when Trump's administration takes office in January.