Kari Lake Reportedly the Leading Candidate to Be Ambassador to Mexico

The ‘Kari Lake elected to office’ experiment is over. She tried to become Arizona’s next governor and U.S. Senator—both failed. It’s over on that front, but that doesn’t mean Lake is going away. The former candidate and television journalist is reportedly the leading candidate to become our newest ambassador to Mexico (via Semafor):

Kari Lake is a leading contender for the nomination as Donald Trump’s ambassador to Mexico, two people familiar with the situation told Semafor. Lake won Trump’s endorsement in both her unsuccessful bids for statewide office in Arizona. The former news anchor and vocal proponent of stringent border security lost an Arizona Senate bid last month to Democratic Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego. She also lost a race for Arizona governor in 2022, although she has never officially acknowledged that result. A staunch Trump ally, Lake has remained close to the president-elect over the last few years, backing his unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen. During her most recent run for office, Lake sought to moderate some of her positions, particularly on the topic of abortion. […] As US ambassador to Mexico, Lake would be responsible for engaging with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government on a host of contentious issues, including migration, counternarcotics, and Trump’s pledge to enact new tariffs on imports.

Semafor, as with most publications doing the confirmation math, added that Lake can only afford three GOP defections in the Senate. No Democrat is likely to support this nomination if it becomes official. As for Lake, the publication did add that she’s been working to mend the fences with the more establishment GOP voices, given her war time attitude she’s taken to the more moderate, swampier Republicans on the Hill. Is this a serious nomination or another Trump loyalty test concerning who could be in trouble for his legislative agenda?