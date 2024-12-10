Here's What the Alleged CEO Killer Shouted As Cops Escorted Him Inside the Courthouse

Luigi Mangione has been captured and formally charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at a McDonald’s after being recognized by some of the pictures released of him unmasked. The firearm used in the crime, along with multiple fake IDs, including the one he used to check into the hostel before the murder, was found on him. Around $8,000 in cash was also reportedly found with him, though Mangione claims that was planted by police.

On his way to court, Mangione, aware of the media presence, had an outburst, saying, “This is completely unjust and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!”

Thompson was killed on December 4 around 6:45 AM at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel before an investor’s meeting. Mangione also had a two-to-three-page manifesto where he railed against the healthcare system.

“These parasites had it coming,” he wrote, adding that he acted alone and was self-funded, which is believable. Mangione comes from a prominent Baltimore family, which ironically was very philanthropic in the health care system. He was also Ivy League educated and likely had a net worth greater than Mr. Thompson.

“lived experience”—that’s a dead giveaway regarding lib insanity if I ever saw one.