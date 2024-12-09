If This Is How Libs Are Reacting to the 2024 Election, Dems Are in for Multiple Cycles of Pain

A meeting of state Democratic chairs in Arizona was a whine fest of epic proportion, though no one seemed capable of grasping why Kamala Harris lost in 2024. The liberal bubble, as dense and insane as ever, laughably had liberals thinking that Harris was going to ride into DC with 400 electoral votes. Some of these people had Harris winning Florida. Harris didn’t win a single swing state and got handily trounced by President-elect Donald J. Trump. Outside this echo chamber, everyone knew trouble was ahead; spending a billion dollars and being unable to move the needle meant something was wrong. Outgoing Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison was adamant that the party should do what they ought to do when it comes to voter outreach: dump the ‘woke’ antics.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the only person who made any sense was Martin O’Malley—yeah, remember him—who said that the Democratic Party only needs to revert to its pro-working class roots. That’s easier said than done—there are no working people within the Democratic Party, at least not in the circles where political strategy is dictated (via Politico):

At a Hilton hotel outside of Phoenix, where Christmas carols piped into the lobby, state Democratic chairs gathered for their annual winter meeting. They weren’t frantic like they had been after Trump’s first stunning victory. They were exhausted. Even after Trump tapped the likes of Kash Patel and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to staff his government, they still weren’t ready to demonstrate in the streets or tune into liberal networks. […] In a fiery speech, Harrison lambasted critics in his party who want to walk away from “identity politics.” Democrats began their meeting on Thursday with a “land acknowledgement,” a symbolic gesture that grants that the land a person is standing on previously belonged to Native Americans, which conservatives have derided as “woke.” As Democrats tried to figure out a path forward, there was a quiet sense among some here that they wouldn’t be out of power for long. It was a stark contrast from people elsewhere in their party who are worried that a realignment could rob them of power for years. After all, these Democrats reasoned, Americans had voted for Trump before — and then quickly grew tired of him, as evidenced by the 2018 midterms and then again in the 2020 presidential election. They took comfort in the fact that voters this year supported liberal ballot initiatives and Democratic Senate candidates in states Trump won.

Native Americans shifted to the right, too.

Democrats now look upon these voters as sewer trash. They’ve taken a position that they’re poor by choice and should suffer the consequences of not being part of their country club of snobbery, derision, and suffocating self-righteousness. These people think they're right about everything because they have a degree. That’s not how this works, and most liberals are bonafide idiots. Only these people would bash working people for not being able to soak up the ludicrous price increases brought on by Joe Biden’s inflationary agenda. That’s like stoning a homeless person for not being able to buy a house. That’s how detached these people are. The good news is that the Democrats’ systemic dysfunction is the opportunity Trump and the GOP must exploit to get things done, namely on border security and ensuring the Trump tax cuts become permanent.

The Democrats remain blind because they refuse to leave their comfort zone, which is what most voters hate about the Left. Their views make them unlikable, unapproachable, and all-around deplorable.