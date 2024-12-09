Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder?

The man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week has been detained and identified as Luigi Mangione, a resident of Maryland. He’s also a former student at the University of Pennsylvania. Mangione was arrested by police at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, today. A worker at the fast food establishment thought Mangione looked like the man in the pictures circulated by authorities. There was an unmasked image reportedly of Mr. Mangione when he was flirting with the hostel desk clerk.

Upon questioning, police found the suppressed firearm, four fake IDs, and a manifesto. The evidence is there, now law enforcement is trying to piece it together. New York City Police detectives were dispatched to the scene earlier today. The manifesto is a few pages long, where Mangione says he’s self-funded and acted alone. It was a diatribe against the healthcare system, adding what he did need to be done.

“These parasites had it coming,” he allegedly wrote (via CNN):

A multi-page, handwritten document was recovered from the person of interest arrested in the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Tuesday. “We don’t think there’s any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate America,” Kenny said. The document is currently in the possession of the Altoona Police Department, he noted. Police recovered an enormous amount of evidence in the investigation, which is ongoing, Kenny said. […] Among the lines in the two-page document found on “strong person of interest” Luigi Mangione are the following two quotes: “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” a police official who has seen the document told CNN. In the note, Mangione says he acted alone and that he was self-funded. The document railed against the health care industry and suggested violence is the answer, according to the official.

Mr. Thompson was shot and killed outside of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel before an investor’s meeting on December 4 around 6:45 AM.

