Reports: Plane Carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Reportedly Disappears

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government is no more. After nearly 14 years of civil war, the alleged rebel forces, who are an offshoot of ISIS, have announced on state media that al-Assad’s government has collapsed. The deposed Syrian president has fled the country. You knew his regime was finished when Iran, one of al-Assad’s closest allies, decided to cut and run as rebel forces pressed on toward Damascus (via WSJ):

Advertisement

After 54 years, the Assad regime has fallen. An unprecedented moment in Syrian history. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) December 8, 2024

According to Reuters, the Syrian General Staff has notified Officers across the Country that the Regime of Bashar al-Assad has fallen. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 8, 2024

🚨🇸🇾🇷🇺An Israeli official told me: Assad left Damascus around midnight last night and flew to a Russian base in Syria with the intention of continuing from there to Moscow. We have no clear indication whether he has left Syria yet

🇺🇸A U.S. official told me: We tracked Assad… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 8, 2024

BREAKING: Trump just posted an emergency message on the collapse of #Syria pic.twitter.com/XzZXutJs49 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 8, 2024

Syrian rebels said they had freed the capital, Damascus, from President Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship after a week of stunning military advances against his forces. Assad fled in the early hours of Sunday local time to an unknown destination, Syrian security officials said. The rebels: Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani is the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, one of the largest rebel groups mounting the offensive against Assad. Reactions: Residents in Damascus and Homs celebrated in the streets, as some Syrians who supported the rebellion against Assad claimed victory. What’s next: Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he was ready to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people.

Yet, there’s some intrigue regarding al-Assad’s exit. There were reports that his destination was Moscow. Yet, it appears as if his plane has disappeared. We don’t know if this is a diversion or a case of an aircraft being misidentified. We’ll update accordingly if anything changes, but for now, it seems as if the ousted Syrian leader’s aircraft dropped off the radar and is now missing near Homs.

Rumors that the IL-76 carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has either Crashed or carried out an Emergency Landing to the West of Homs, after having taken-off earlier from Damascus International Airport. The Aircraft descended to 1,600ft before disappearing from Radar. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 8, 2024

QUESTION: Was the plane carrying Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who used chemical weapons multiple times on his population, just shot down as he fled into exile to ensure all his secrets went to the grave? 🤔 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 8, 2024

➡️ News in #Syria happening faster than I can post.



If this was indeed #Assad’s plane, then there was no surviving whatever happened to it.



As the son & grandson of commercial & military aviators, I can assure you the #IL76 isn’t designed to drop 22K feet in 8 seconds. ↖️ pic.twitter.com/USfQXGHFRI — Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) December 8, 2024