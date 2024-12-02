Did Trump Just Preview His Own Pardons After Biden's Latest Move?

President-elect Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden's broad pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, Sunday night by seemingly previewing pardons of his own once he takes office on January 20, 2025.

Advertisement

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

For years Department of Justice resources have been reallocated to strongly go after non-violent attendants of Trump's January 6, 2021 rally. After listening to Trump's speech at the Ellipse, many individuals made their way to the U.S. Capitol.

"I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice."



President Trump should just copy-paste this sentence into every one of his pardons of J6 defendants, grandmas convicted of praying in front of abortion clinics, etc pic.twitter.com/2jRPNBwiAG — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 2, 2024

I’m glad President Maltockfan pardoned his scumbag criminal son.



It’ll make it easier for Trump to pardon every single J6, abortion protest and other political prisoners. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 2, 2024

Back in October, Trump was asked if he would pardon Hunter should he win the 2024 presidential election. He predicted it wouldn't be necessary.

In October, I asked Trump if he would consider pardoning Hunter Biden?



He predicted Joe Biden would pardon him instead.



He was correct. https://t.co/fcqM7L6YLI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 2, 2024

And yet for months the White House, and President Biden himself, insisted a pardon for Hunter was out of the question.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said definitively President Biden would not pardon his son Hunter. That may have been a mistake. https://t.co/s1qbbx3OjK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2023