Tipsheet

Did Trump Just Preview His Own Pardons After Biden's Latest Move?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 02, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden's broad pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, Sunday night by seemingly previewing pardons of his own once he takes office on January 20, 2025. 

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" Trump posted on Truth Social.  

For years Department of Justice resources have been reallocated to strongly go after non-violent attendants of Trump's January 6, 2021 rally. After listening to Trump's speech at the Ellipse, many individuals made their way to the U.S. Capitol. 

Back in October, Trump was asked if he would pardon Hunter should he win the 2024 presidential election. He predicted it wouldn't be necessary. 

Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
And yet for months the White House, and President Biden himself, insisted a pardon for Hunter was out of the question.

