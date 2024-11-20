The Two Things to Take Into Account As the Gaetz Ethics Report Begins to Leak

There are some things where you know what the ending will be. With former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been nominated as our next attorney general, the ethics report about his alleged activities was the dark cloud hanging over his head. We knew it would leak, as there were too many avenues for this not to happen. The Democratic staffers and investigators who helped compile it and the overall adage that this is Washington—no one can keep a secret.

The House Ethics Committee met today to discuss releasing the report. Gaetz resigned shortly after his nomination, ending the probe. The committee was deadlocked, preventing the required majority to release the findings. House Speaker Mike Johnson also asked lawmakers on this committee to quash the report.

The New York Times released a story about the Venmo transactions involving Mr. Gaetz shortly after the House Ethics Committee's decision. Two things need to be at the forefront of all of this, and I, at times, have been remiss in mentioning this, so apologies, folks: One, the report isn’t complete. Two, Gaetz was never charged.

It’s a familiar rumor mill we saw with the Supreme Court battle over Justice Brett Kavanaugh—a ton of bluster and innuendo but nothing of substance. There’s no police report or anything to accuse Mr. Gaetz of illegality. And if we’re being honest, when it comes to ethics, there would be a report on everyone who works on the Hill. It’s a snake pit.

Yet, we know the liberal media won’t be able to control themselves. The View’s Sunny Hostin had to read a legal note after some of her remarks on the show could’ve landed the production in legal trouble. She fumed, delivering the note on air.

In short, we knew this was an issue. The leaks would happen regardless of what the House Ethics Committee decided. Their opting not to release the report only hastened that outcome. And Mr. Gaetz has denied all allegations, with no formal charges brought against him by the Biden Justice Department.

Vice President-elect JD Vance was seen with Mr. Gaetz meeting with Republican Senators to drum up support for a man Trump is “all in” on regarding confirmation.