Tipsheet

The Three Issues That Allowed Trump to Break Through the Liberal Urban Wall

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 16, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald J. Trump did what he had to do with rural working-class whites to win the 2024 election. Yet, from some numbers, it seems to be an as-expected performance. What should shock us and give Democrats nightmares is how he did with non-white working-class voters and the cities.

Trump was the best-performing Republican candidate in urban areas in 20 years. It is a generational swing that should wake up liberal communications gurus that whatever they’ve been selling their voters isn’t working anymore. Let’s hope they remain self-righteous snobs who can’t pivot because we have the foundation to win several election cycles 

CNN’s Harry Enten highlighted three issues that led to this result: crime, immigration, and inflation. These issues caused Trump to see historic swings in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago—all areas that put illegal aliens above American citizens, allowed crime to spread and fester, and where inflation is killing working families. They’ve had enough of these conditions and Democrats telling them that all was well.

Trump shattered the blue wall but also scaled the liberals’ urban wall, allowing him to clinch the popular vote for the GOP in 20 years. It’s not what really matters vis-à-vis the Electoral College, but it added the cherry to this win. You know the Democrats love to tout the popular vote figure. It’s ours now.

