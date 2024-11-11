VIP
Wait, Kamala's People Never Called Philly's Dem Chairman?
Ann Selzer: Here's Why My Iowa Poll Was Total and Complete Garbage
Joe Biden’s Neighbors Never Had Any Love for Him or Kamala
Kristen Welker Bothered by the Expense to Deport Immigrants While Biden Importing Them...
The Democrats' 2020 Victory Was a Blessing in Disguise
Cultural Curators Face Reckoning for Mocking Middle America
Democrats Self-Examine, but Not the Media
Dallas Voters Pass Ballot Props to Re-Fund the Police and Force City Council...
What Veterans Really Need Right Now
The Real Reasons Democrats Lost the 2024 Election
Today: The Business of America - Is Government. Here’s Hoping Trump Addresses...
Dismantling DEI Should Top Trump’s First 90-Day Agenda
Has America Turned a Corner?
Marco Rubio 'Expected' to Be Selected As Secretary of State
Wait, Kamala's People Never Called Philly's Dem Chairman?

Matt Vespa
November 11, 2024
Let’s revisit that Politico article, which alluded to systematic issues with Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania operation, which included allegations of surrogates flying blind, data sets not being accessible, and weird personnel decisions regarding voter outreach operations. One person tapped to handle Philadelphia for the campaign is a Pittsburgh native, and her lack of knowledge of the city was explicitly evident to her colleagues. It was a mess, and Donald Trump ended up taking the state and the presidency on election night. Harris underperformed in Philly by 10 points, Trump clinched 40 percent in Allegheny County—Pittsburgh—and won Bucks County, a first for a Republican in over 30 years, which is more than enough to win.

The blame game has begun on the Democratic side, with former congressman, Philly Democratic Party chair, and all-around boss Bob Brady alleging that Kamala’s people never reached out, which seems to be peak campaign malpractice. In a crucial swing state, one that could decide the whole ball game, you don’t call the Democratic boss man of the city. Now, with any old-timer in politics, there are egos and kissing of the rings. Kamala’s people didn’t do that so that Bob might have thrown a fit, but still, obviously, this whole operation was a dysfunction junction (via PhillyMag): 

When it comes to the Democratic Party in Philadelphia, Bob Brady is the boss. Bob Brady is the man, as they say, at least in his own mind. (There are plenty in the local party that think he should step aside after his nearly four decades at the helm.) He is, according to the November issue of this very magazine, one of the 150 Most Influential People In Philly. But it seems that the Kamala Harris campaign didn’t kiss Bob Brady’s ring. And now, he is pissed. 

“They had no respect,” Brady told Fox News of the national campaign. “No coordination. They didn’t talk — I never even had a conversation with the lady! They didn’t even do the right thing as far as giving us the resources that they need and they want to blame us?” 

Brady also mentioned that someone from the Harris camp has even suggested that this is all President Joe Biden’s fault. “Can you imagine blaming Joe Biden for her loss?” Brady said, incredulous. “She lost. He didn’t lose.” 

He added that Biden has visited with Brady may times and that Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton met with him as well. But Harris? Radio silence, says Brady. The Harris campaign did release a photo of Brady with Harris and Tim Walz, though it’s unclear just how brief that interaction may have been. 

The Harris campaign responded, saying, “The Pennsylvania for Harris team knocked [on] more than two million doors in the weekend leading up to Election Day, which is two million more doors than Bob Brady’s organization can claim.” 

The misreading of the electorate, shoddy expenditures, aversion to media interviews, and Kamala's inability to define herself and outline a clear agenda untethered from the Biden administration all contributed to her landslide defeat. But it’s the principle: you should contact anyone who can help, especially in a key state like this, where base turnout needs to be maximized for Kamala to have a shot. Thank God the Democrats were blind and mentally challenged this cycle. 

And by their reactions to their ass whopping, I doubt they’re going to learn anything from their autopsies. They’re losing non-white working-class voters. The current ethos of the Democrats isn’t a playbook to win them back. That could mean some very interesting opportunities if this voter group goes the way of white working-class voters.

