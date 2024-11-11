Wait, Kamala's People Never Called Philly's Dem Chairman?

Let’s revisit that Politico article, which alluded to systematic issues with Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania operation, which included allegations of surrogates flying blind, data sets not being accessible, and weird personnel decisions regarding voter outreach operations. One person tapped to handle Philadelphia for the campaign is a Pittsburgh native, and her lack of knowledge of the city was explicitly evident to her colleagues. It was a mess, and Donald Trump ended up taking the state and the presidency on election night. Harris underperformed in Philly by 10 points, Trump clinched 40 percent in Allegheny County—Pittsburgh—and won Bucks County, a first for a Republican in over 30 years, which is more than enough to win.

Advertisement

The blame game has begun on the Democratic side, with former congressman, Philly Democratic Party chair, and all-around boss Bob Brady alleging that Kamala’s people never reached out, which seems to be peak campaign malpractice. In a crucial swing state, one that could decide the whole ball game, you don’t call the Democratic boss man of the city. Now, with any old-timer in politics, there are egos and kissing of the rings. Kamala’s people didn’t do that so that Bob might have thrown a fit, but still, obviously, this whole operation was a dysfunction junction (via PhillyMag):

Incredible. Bob Brady, chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party since 1986, says he was completely ignored by the Harris campaign -- unlike any Dem nominee in decades. Says he never once spoke to Kamala. This guy runs the Dem machine in the most critical city in the country! pic.twitter.com/aBoYK4gqL7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 9, 2024

When it comes to the Democratic Party in Philadelphia, Bob Brady is the boss. Bob Brady is the man, as they say, at least in his own mind. (There are plenty in the local party that think he should step aside after his nearly four decades at the helm.) He is, according to the November issue of this very magazine, one of the 150 Most Influential People In Philly. But it seems that the Kamala Harris campaign didn’t kiss Bob Brady’s ring. And now, he is pissed. […] “They had no respect,” Brady told Fox News of the national campaign. “No coordination. They didn’t talk — I never even had a conversation with the lady! They didn’t even do the right thing as far as giving us the resources that they need and they want to blame us?” Brady also mentioned that someone from the Harris camp has even suggested that this is all President Joe Biden’s fault. “Can you imagine blaming Joe Biden for her loss?” Brady said, incredulous. “She lost. He didn’t lose.” He added that Biden has visited with Brady may times and that Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton met with him as well. But Harris? Radio silence, says Brady. The Harris campaign did release a photo of Brady with Harris and Tim Walz, though it’s unclear just how brief that interaction may have been. The Harris campaign responded, saying, “The Pennsylvania for Harris team knocked [on] more than two million doors in the weekend leading up to Election Day, which is two million more doors than Bob Brady’s organization can claim.”

The misreading of the electorate, shoddy expenditures, aversion to media interviews, and Kamala's inability to define herself and outline a clear agenda untethered from the Biden administration all contributed to her landslide defeat. But it’s the principle: you should contact anyone who can help, especially in a key state like this, where base turnout needs to be maximized for Kamala to have a shot. Thank God the Democrats were blind and mentally challenged this cycle.

And by their reactions to their ass whopping, I doubt they’re going to learn anything from their autopsies. They’re losing non-white working-class voters. The current ethos of the Democrats isn’t a playbook to win them back. That could mean some very interesting opportunities if this voter group goes the way of white working-class voters.