As the Biden and Harris Camps Wage War, Here's a Provocative Tidbit About...
The Pivotal Moments That Led to the MAGA Landslide
Why Some Kamala Supporters Think She'll Win
We Failed Black Women…And Other Things I Just Don’t Care About
The Mandate For What?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 241: What the New Testament Says About How...
The Boatload of Challenges Confronting President Trump’s Second Term
Trump Scheduled to Meet Biden to Discuss a Smooth Transition of Power
Abhorrent: Woman Reveals She Aborted Her 20-Week-Old Unborn Baby
Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala
Why Tucker Carlson Is Warning of a 'Coup' Staged By Mitch McConnell
Oh, So Now Tim Walz Wants Us to Treat Each Other As 'Neighbors'
Mike Johnson Is a Lifetime Freedom Fighter
Reflections on Elections
Tipsheet

Trump Delivered a Classic Response to Reports About Kamala's Debt-Ridden Campaign

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Kamala Harris campaign is $20 million in debt. You read that right: this operation that raked in $1 billion is $20 million in the hole. Sarah touched upon this earlier this weekend. For some reason, this operation spent millions on concerts that did nothing but sink the vice president’s finances. That’s $1 billion torched in roughly 100 days—all to get blown out in the general election. Kamala didn’t win a single swing state, as Mark Halperin reported weeks ago based on the private polling and pollsters he was speaking with.

Advertisement

 Donald Trump heard this news and pulled a master troll move: the president-elect offered to pay the debt.

Kamala’s campaign paid six figures to build a set for the Call Her Daddy podcast and forked over $1 million for Oprah Winfrey to appear at her events. There’s a strong possibility that staffers, aides, and other vendors won’t get paid. You must be an extraordinarily atrocious candidate to blow a billion dollars, lose the popular vote, and get blasted in the Electoral College. It shows that you cannot polish a turd. Kamala was unqualified and lacked the political acumen and intelligence to do the job—$1 billion can’t mask that on the campaign trail.

Recommended

Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala Sarah Arnold
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala Sarah Arnold
This Is Why You Should SHOVE Trump's Win in the Faces of Kamala Supporters Matt Vespa
Why Tucker Carlson Is Warning of a 'Coup' Staged By Mitch McConnell Sarah Arnold
As the Biden and Harris Camps Wage War, Here's a Provocative Tidbit About Joe's Internal Polling Matt Vespa
The Pivotal Moments That Led to the MAGA Landslide Matt Vespa
Abhorrent: Woman Reveals She Aborted Her 20-Week-Old Unborn Baby Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala Sarah Arnold
Advertisement