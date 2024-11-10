Trump Delivered a Classic Response to Reports About Kamala's Debt-Ridden Campaign

The Kamala Harris campaign is $20 million in debt. You read that right: this operation that raked in $1 billion is $20 million in the hole. Sarah touched upon this earlier this weekend. For some reason, this operation spent millions on concerts that did nothing but sink the vice president’s finances. That’s $1 billion torched in roughly 100 days—all to get blown out in the general election. Kamala didn’t win a single swing state, as Mark Halperin reported weeks ago based on the private polling and pollsters he was speaking with.

Donald Trump heard this news and pulled a master troll move: the president-elect offered to pay the debt.

HOLY SMOKES. Trump is now offering to use his leftover funds to pay off the debts of the Harris campaign and DNC. 👀 pic.twitter.com/n9XYleXmSP — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 9, 2024

Kamala’s campaign paid six figures to build a set for the Call Her Daddy podcast and forked over $1 million for Oprah Winfrey to appear at her events. There’s a strong possibility that staffers, aides, and other vendors won’t get paid. You must be an extraordinarily atrocious candidate to blow a billion dollars, lose the popular vote, and get blasted in the Electoral College. It shows that you cannot polish a turd. Kamala was unqualified and lacked the political acumen and intelligence to do the job—$1 billion can’t mask that on the campaign trail.

The Harris campaign paid Oprah $1 million to do that interview, and she spent $100,000 building the set of the Call Her Daddy podcast so Kamala Harris wouldn’t have to fly out to LA to film it. pic.twitter.com/rg0dthCR7c — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 9, 2024