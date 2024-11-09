FEMA Officials Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Hurricane-Ravaged Houses With Trump Signs
Dem Strategist Explains How Her Party Got Brutalized in 2024

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2024
There are some Democrats who understand why their side lost. They’re few and far between, many of which were cast aside because they didn’t get with the program on identity politics and political correctness. Julie Roginsky is a Democratic strategist who did not mince words regarding her party’s blowout loss against Donald Trump and the Republicans on election night. 

Roginsky repeated some of the lines used by Donald Trump in his attacks on the Democratic Party: that they’ve lost their common sense and their ability to talk to ordinary voters. The Democratic Party is so nervous about offending one of its cohorts that it parses and uses jargon so politically correct that it’s unintelligible. The use of the term “Latinx” in speaking with Hispanic voters is a prime example. 

She also noted how her party lost the plot when pro-Hamas clowns took over college campuses and prevented others from learning and enjoying their respective graduations last May. Roginsky claims she’s been the canary in the coal mine, pushing back against this nonsense for a decade. 

In 2016, the Democrats lost due to Hillary Clinton’s inability to connect with rural working-class voters. Instead, Democrats only double down on identity politics, which is now so ingrained within the party’s ethos that it might not be able to be uprooted, especially if college-educated whites continue to call the shots.

