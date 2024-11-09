Confirmed: FEMA Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Hurricane-Ravaged Homes With Trump Signs
Bill Maher: Liberal Reactions to Trump's Win Is Everything I Hate About the Left

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2024
Let’s get this out of the way: you were wrong, Bill. Donald Trump won. Trumpism is here to stay. And the 47th president of the United States has a mandate, winning the popular vote and the Electoral College. The libs got owned big league on election night, and despite his antipathy toward Trump, he still manages to have a sensible conversation about it. You might disagree, but it’s not the drivel that Scott Jennings must slap down on the regular at CNN. 

Maher joked about Kamala calling to have her old job back at McDonald’s. Still, the HBO host did touch upon his many criticisms of the Left, their aversion to sensible discussions, their kneejerk reactions to everything, and the illiberal tendencies they mistake as expressions of freedom and liberty. There is nothing remotely American about speech codes, muzzling free speech, or shoving political correctness down our throats. 

The comedian then spoke at length about how liberals must come to grips that they got walloped. He framed it like being dumped. The country rejected you and the reaction shouldn’t be “you can’t fix stupid.” He best couched his hatred for the Left regarding Elon Musk’s SNL appearance eons ago [emphasis mine]: 

I saw Kamala was on Saturday Night Live, as the losing candidate often is... I’m sure every single member of the Saturday Night Live cast was a Harris supporter, but what if one of them wasn’t? What if one of those cast members was for Trump? Would they have felt comfortable saying so? I really don’t think so. They would have had to keep it to themselves. That’s not a good place for us to be.” 

“And that happens even more on the left. I remember when Elon Musk hosted. And this is well before he was a Trumper. This is three or four years ago. He was just the richest man in the world. And a number of the cast members on Saturday Night Live, like, they didn’t want to deal with him.

They didn’t exactly boycott, but they made it plain. And I was thinking, really, you have Elon Musk on your show for a week. You could talk to one of the most interesting, brilliant people the world has ever produced, even about this issue that bothers you so much—that he’s so rich and lots of people aren’t. But no, you don’t want to even deal with him. 

That’s what I hate about the left. You’re brats. You’re brats, and you’re snobs, and people don’t like that.” 

Maher has always said he’s a liberal, not a leftist; wokeism isn’t part of liberalism in his mind, and he’s gone to great lengths to bash it. So, he’s despondent about the 2024 election result, which is why his New Rules segment was about dying oceans. Still, he does touch upon how the Left being snobby by default could set them up for another national election loss.

Oh, how awful would that be? 

