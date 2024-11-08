CNN's Harry Enten Breaks Down Trump's Landslide Win

Donald J. Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday. It was a total blowout for the Democrats who got trounced at almost every level. Trump secured a solid 312 Electoral College votes and the popular vote. It’s the first time a Republican has won the popular vote since 2004. Was it a shock? No. Trump was gaining big league among nonwhite working-class voters, Latino men especially. CNN’s Van Jones admitted that the GOP is now a multiracial working-class party, which will be very hard to beat if Democrats double-down on the nonsense they’ve been peddling for the last three years.

Harry Enten, the network’s election analyst, broke down the numbers and could only describe them with two words: “Holy Toledo.” Trump gained in 49 states, including Washington, DC. No party has gained in so many places since 1992.

CNN forced to realize exactly how HUGE Trump’s win actually was 👇 pic.twitter.com/mvQmoBk4ET — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2024

Regarding young voters (18-29), blacks, and Hispanics, Trump made historic gains, the best performance for a Republican in 20, 48, and 52 years respectively. Talk about Democrats waking up in a body bag. Enten also said that these coattails propelled the GOP in the best popular vote performance for the House races since 1928. That’s not a red wave—that’s a tsunami.

The vote margin is not there for Democrats to win if they rely on a small fraction of the electorate—college-educated white women, black women, and Jewish voters. It’s simply not enough, which, combined with a candidate who is unqualified and overall terrible, will only lead to bad results.

Democrats must refocus on speaking to working-class voters and regaining men's trust to win again. The Trump movement now looks more like Obama’s 2008 coalition. That’s another footnote that will drive liberals insane.