CNN's Harry Enten Breaks Down Trump's Landslide Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 08, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald J. Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday. It was a total blowout for the Democrats who got trounced at almost every level. Trump secured a solid 312 Electoral College votes and the popular vote. It’s the first time a Republican has won the popular vote since 2004. Was it a shock? No. Trump was gaining big league among nonwhite working-class voters, Latino men especially. CNN’s Van Jones admitted that the GOP is now a multiracial working-class party, which will be very hard to beat if Democrats double-down on the nonsense they’ve been peddling for the last three years. 

Harry Enten, the network’s election analyst, broke down the numbers and could only describe them with two words: “Holy Toledo.” Trump gained in 49 states, including Washington, DC. No party has gained in so many places since 1992. 

Regarding young voters (18-29), blacks, and Hispanics, Trump made historic gains, the best performance for a Republican in 20, 48, and 52 years respectively. Talk about Democrats waking up in a body bag. Enten also said that these coattails propelled the GOP in the best popular vote performance for the House races since 1928. That’s not a red wave—that’s a tsunami. 

The vote margin is not there for Democrats to win if they rely on a small fraction of the electorate—college-educated white women, black women, and Jewish voters. It’s simply not enough, which, combined with a candidate who is unqualified and overall terrible, will only lead to bad results. 

Democrats must refocus on speaking to working-class voters and regaining men's trust to win again. The Trump movement now looks more like Obama’s 2008 coalition. That’s another footnote that will drive liberals insane.

