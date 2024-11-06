It's Official: Trump Bulldozed the Dems' Blue Wall

He did it again: Trump shattered the Democrats’ blue wall, and this election is truly over. It’s been over for hours, but the networks dragged the political corpse of Kamala’s campaign like Weekend at Bernie’s until around 5:30 am this morning.

Once Alaska and Pennsylvania were called, that was the ballgame. Trump got to 270, and he was leading in Wisconsin and Michigan. The Badger State was called not long after the Keystone went red. Trump was able to win the all-important Bucks County, a first for a Republican in 35 years, and got around 40 percent of the vote in Allegheny County—Pittsburgh— in the western part of the state, which sealed the deal (via CBS News):

Bucks County, in particular, the largest swing county in the commonwealth, was heavily targeted by the Trump campaign in the months and weeks before Election Day, an effort that paid off for the former president and now president-elect. Trump was projected to win Pennsylvania around 2 a.m. Wednesday and reached the 270 electoral college vote threshold later in the morning, partly thanks to wins in several other battleground states. According to a Bucks County spokesperson, unofficial election results show that Trump beat Harris in the county by just 512 votes. Ballot counting wrapped up around 5 a.m. Wednesday, with about 80% of registered voters in the county casting a ballot this year. Trump's win marks the first time in over 35 years that a Republican won Bucks County. The last time a Republican presidential candidate carried the county was President George H.W. Bush in 1988

In Michigan, the Muslim vote came back to bite Harris: Dearborn, the Arab American capital, went for Trump. It broke the back of the Democrats’ operation here, as this isn’t MAGA country. It’s usually deep blue. Trump also clinched 58 percent of the state’s Latino vote which also helped put him over the top. In Wisconsin, Trump doubled his share of the black vote at 22 percent.

Harris never had the edge in the voter groups she needed to maximize to win. He perhaps thought Trump’s supposed unpopularity and January 6 could get her over the top when everything else failed. Trump won the popular vote, and no one cares about January 6. Also, calling someone a fascist is seen as hyperbolic drivel at face value. Harris will be a textbook example of how to lose an election. Once again, the Rust Belt is MAGA country.

